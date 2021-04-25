Europe POCT Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

POCT market research report deals with many parameters in depth to satisfy the requirements of business or clients. Further, leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis are examined with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool for generating market report. This industry analysis report is structured with the meticulous efforts of an innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. In addition, it combines comprehensive market analysis with specific estimates and predictions to give total research solution, most prominent clearness for key basic choices.

Some of the major players operating in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens, Holigic Inc. Abaxis, Acon Laboratories, Inc., Randox Laboratories, Ltd., Danaher, Abott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Cavidi, Clarity Diagnostics, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nova Biomedical, Trinity Biotech, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biomérieux SA., and others.

Segmentation: Europe POCT Market

Europe POCT Market is segmented into five notable segments that are device type, product, diseases, prescription mode and end user.

On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into Handheld and Bench Top devices.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into cardio-metabolic monitoring, glucose monitoring, fertility and pregnancy, coagulation monitoring, infectious disease, hematology, tumor marker, urinalysis testing, cholesterol test, drug abuse testing, fecal occult testing and others.

On the basis of diseases, the market is segmented into cardiology, diabetes, gynecology, respiratory diseases, liver diseases and others.

On the basis of prescription mode, the market is segmented into over the counter and prescription based.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented laboratories, diagnostic centers, hospitals, home care settings, clinics and ambulance service.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Market Landscape

Part 04: Market Sizing

Part 05: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

