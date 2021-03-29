Push to Talk Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – AT&T, Bell Canada, Iridium Communications, Motorola Solutions

The global push to talk market is expected to notice a high CAGR during the forecast period. Unlike the regular phone call, push to talk is a communication device operating on one-to-one mobile communication regardless of dialing, ringing, or answering. It allows one person to speak at a time and permits floor control mechanisms. Push to talk systems, as well as services, have continually advanced to allow additional competences and effectiveness of mobile voice communication that are not offered any other communication devices. The market is boosted by growth in the number of mobile and network devices coupled with increased demand for accessories as well as a rise in the production of push-to-talk devices. These systems have evolved in the past few years together with rising technological infrastructure and have overwhelmed the communications technology. Furthermore, presently, these devices are substituting land mobile radio systems. Also, usefulness and mobile workforces controlled by these devices are stimulating market growth.
In Europe, some of the most common use cases for enhanced push-to-talk (EPTT) currently are replacing land mobile radio(LMR) portable devices for employees. These devices can use a non-mission-critical voice solution capable to be incorporated with the current LMR system, so current talk groups are not disrupted. Furthermore, certain mission-critical LMR users are exploring areas in which LTE offers better coverage—chiefly in several in-building scenarios leveraging EPTT as a complementary alternative. For instance, coordinator of the Mission Critical Open Platform (MPOP), Fidel Liberal, stated that several rail and transit agencies in the European region have plans to replace their LMR systems with MCPTT solutions.
The market is witnessing significant number of partnerships and acquisitions among vendors to increase its customer base and expand its footprints. For instance, in November 2018, the Iridium entered into partnership with Icom as a licensed value-added manufacturer for developing global push to talk radio handheld devices. Few of the key companies analyzed in the report are AT&T Inc., Bell Canada, Iridium Communications Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Sprint Corporation, Tait Communications, Telstra Corporation, Verizon Wireless, Zebra Technologies Corporation, and others.
Various other companies operating in the market and are coming up with advance solutions, which is helping the market for push to talk to expand over the years in terms of revenue.
The report segments the global push to talk market as follows:
Global Push to Talk Market– By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Global Push to Talk Market– By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Global Push to Talk Market– By Network Type
- Land Mobile Radio
- Cellular
Global Push to Talk Market– By End-user
- Government and Defense
- Transportation and Logistics
- Travel and Hospitality
- Energy and Utilities
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Others
Global Push to Talk Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
