Construction Market Price Trends 2020-2025 | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Report and Forecast

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Construction Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, gives an in-depth analysis of the global construction market, assessing the market based on its segments like end-uses and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/construction-market/requestsample The key highlights of the report include: Market Overview (2015-2025) Historical Market Size (2019): USD 11.7 trillion.

Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 3.5%

Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 14.4 trillion The global construction market is being driven by rapid urbanisation, growing infrastructure activities, rising demand for houses, and growing megacity projects across the world. The growing population and rising living standards in the developing nations are driving the demand for improved structures. Moreover, the restoration of old buildings and reconstruction programmes are significantly aiding the industry growth. Over the forecast period, the favourable government initiatives and rapid technological advancements are expected to further propel the market growth. Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/construction-market Industry Definition and Major Segments Construction refers to the act of building an establishment or structure. It involves the creation of commercial, institutional, or residential infrastructures such as bridges, houses, roads, and others. On the basis of end use, the industry is divided into: Commercial

Residential

Industry

Education and Research

Medical and Health

Others The regional markets for construction include: North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Market Trends The global construction market is expected to be driven by the implementation of favourable government initiatives. The governments across the nations are investing heavily in infrastructure development projects. For instance, the Saudi Arabia’s government has formed a strategic framework, known as Vision 2030, to reduce the region’s dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors such as education, infrastructure, recreation, and tourism. This is expected to significantly boost the construction and infrastructure development in the region. Further, the usage of advanced technologies, including BIM (3D & 4D), laser scanning, 3D printing, and smart building systems, will reduce the construction time, which will also aid the industry growth in the future. Key Market Players The major players in the market are Skanska AB (STO: SKA-B), Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR), STRABAG International GmbH, Vinci (EPA: DG), PCL Constructors Inc., Consolidated Contractors Company (NSE: CCCL), GS E&C Corp. (KRX: 006360), CIMIC Group Limited (ASX: CIM), Obayashi Corporation (TYO: 1802), and McConnell Dowell Corporation Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players. Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic. Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

The post Construction Market Price Trends 2020-2025 | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Report and Forecast appeared first on Super Market Research.