5 Methods to Convert MKV to MP4 for Free

Movies you’ve downloaded from the Internet are commonly in MKV format. However, MKV format takes much space on your device and sometimes it cannot be played on some devices.

In this case, you’d better change MKV files into other formats. The best video format should be MP4 because it has better compatibility and a smaller file size than MKV.

How to convert MKV to MP4? Keep reading!

1. MiniTool MovieMaker

MiniTool MovieMaker is a great MKV to MP4 converter that helps convert MKV to MP4 without watermarks. Aside from that, it can be used to edit videos such as split, trim, cut, reverse, speed up, slow down video and add music to video.

Now, let’s see how MiniTool MovieMaker converts MKV to MP4 quickly.

Step 1. Launch MiniTool MovieMaker after installing it on your computer.

Step 2. When you access the main user interface, click on Import Media Files to import the MKV file from local.

Step 3. Add the imported file to the timeline by clicking “+”.

Step 4. Here you can do some basic editing like split, trim, reverse, etc.

Step 5. Then go to Export and configure the output settings.

Step 6. Lastly, press the Export button to convert MKV to MP4.

Other Features of MiniTool MovieMaker

Free to use, no watermarks, and no ads.

Easy to understand interface.

Support a wide range of video and audio formats.

Packed with various video editing tools.

Offer exquisite movie templates.

Provide a variety of titles, effects, and transitions.

2. VLC

Another method is using VLC to change the MKV file format. As we all know, VLC is a professional video player, so how to convert MKV to MP4 using VLC? Follow the steps below!

Step 1. Download and install VLC on the computer.

Step 2. Open it and navigate to Media > Convert / Save… to go on.

Step 3. Click Add… and select the desired MKV file. Then import it.

Step 4. Press Convert / Save to continue.

Step 5. Choose the MP4 format from the output format list, change the save path, and rename the file.

Step 6. Tap Save to start the conversion.

3. Format Factory

As its name implies, Format Factory is a tool that can change file formats. It accepts almost all file formats including MKV, MP4, and WebM.

Here’s how to convert MKV to MP4.

Step 1. Free download Format Factory and install it on your pc.

Step 2. Double-click on this converter to launch it.

Step 3. Switch to the Video tab and choose the MP4 format as the output format.

Step 5. Load the MKV file that you want to convert and press OK.

Step 6. Choose the MKV file and tap on Start to convert MKV to MP4.

4. Handbrake

Handbrake is a free and open-source converter for converting video into MKV and MP4 format. For those of you who just need to convert MKV to MP4, Handbrake surely meets your needs.

Step 1. Download Handbrake from its official website and install it.

Step 2. After launching Handbrake, click on Open Source and choose Open File to load the MKV file.

Step 3. Go to Destination and click Browse to select a destination folder.

Step 4. In the Output Settings tab, choose MP4 as the output format.

Step 5. Finally, hit the Start button to start converting MKV to MP4.

5. Online Converter

For those who like to convert MKV to MP4 without any software, I strongly recommended Online Converter. Online Converter is web-based and offers a faster conversion speed than any other online converter.

Here’s how:

Step 1. Open the Online Converter website.

Step 2. Go to Video Converter > MP4 Converter.

Step 3. Upload the MKV file.

Step 4. Click on Convert.

Step 5. After a while, download the converted file from the website.

Conclusion

This article provides 5 methods to help you convert MKV to MP4 for free. Have a try!