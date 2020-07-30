Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Cryogenic Tanks Market 

Cryogenic Tanks Market: Key Highlights

In terms of value, the global cryogenic tanks market was stood around US$ 900.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 7% from 2019 to 2027

LNG product segment accounted for the largest share of the cryogenic tanks market in terms of volume and value with more than 35.0% share in 2018. Nitrogen was the second largest product segment of cryogenic tanks followed by oxygen and argon

Based on application, storage was the major application of cryogenic tanks and accounted for more than 80% of the total cryogenic tanks usage in 2018. It is projected to exhibit significant growth rate during the forecast period 2019 to 2027

Based on region, Asia Pacific held major share in 2018 and is expected to grow at significant rate of more than 7% compared to other region between 2019 to 2027. Increasing in consumption of LNG and industrial gases in Asia Pacific is expected to be major factor driving the demand for cryogenic tanks in Asia Pacific.

Thus, increasing application and production of industrial gases is anticipated to fuel the demand for cryogenic tanks across the globe during the forecast period 2019 to 2027

On the basis of application, cryogenic tanks has been bifurcated into storage and transportation. Out of which, storage application dominated the market in 2018 and accounted for more than 80% of the share. Industrial gases are liquefied and stored in cryogenic tanks for long term usage as well as short term usage. LNG is usually stored in cryogenic tanks at liquefaction facilities, trading terminals, and on-site industrial facilities. Thus, storage is one of the important application of cryogenic tanks and is anticipated to continue its dominance between 2019 and 2027

Global Cryogenic Tanks Market: Competition Landscape

The cryogenic tanks market is global market but most of the companies in this market operate at regional level. Notable players operating in the global cryogenic tanks market include Cryogas Equipment Private Ltd., VRV S.p.A, Cryoquip Australia, Eden Cryogenics LLC, Cryofab Inc., FNF Gas Technology Products Private Ltd., Gardner Cryogenics, INOX India Pvt. Ltd., Linde AG, and Suretank Group Ltd.

Cryogenic Tanks Market: Product Type

LNG

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Argon

