Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Cocoa Butter Market

Cocoa Butter is a type of vegetable fat and also known as theobroma oil, which is extracted from whole cocoa beans after fermentation and roasting process. Cocoa beans are native to South American countries and one of the largest producers of cocoa is Ivory Coast which is located in Africa. The cocoa butter is used in the production of chocolates, ointments, toiletries, and pharmaceuticals. It is also used for cocoa flavor and aroma of cocoa beans. Cocoa butter helps treat several health issues such as skin irritation, hair loss, and other health issues. It contains flavonoids which have around all sorts of health benefits and because of that it gives a positive impact on the reduction of heart disease, maintains healthy blood pressure, and improve skin conditions.

The Cocoa Butter Market can be segmented on the basis of form, types, end-user, packaging, distribution channel and region.

By form, cocoa butter market can be segmented into solid and liquid form. Among the two forms, the solid form is the highest supplied product in the market by the manufacturers and is expected to grow further in the forecast period. Liquid cocoa butter is supplied in tanks while the solid is supplied in blocks, cubes and chips boxes.

The Cocoa Butter Market is been growing gradually based on its medicinal and nutritional benefits. Recently people are adapting traditional products due to rising health concern, and also because of the harmful side effects of chemicals. Cocoa beans are one of the oldest ingredients which are preferred by manufacturers for the main production of all types of chocolates, by consumers for its medicinal and nutritional uses. Cocoa butter is extracted from cocoa beans and it is rich in calories, saturated fats, palmitic acid, stearic acid and oleic acid.

Cocoa Butter Market Key Players

Owing to the benefits of cocoa butter, several producers and players in the market are moving forward to manufacture and supply it. Some of the key players are Cargill Incorporated., Cocoa Mae, Chocolate Alchemy, Dietz Cacao Trading B.V., Jindal Cocoa, Carst & Walker (C&W), JB FOODS Limited and others.

