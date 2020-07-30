Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Chlor-alkali Market

In terms of value, the global chlor-alkali market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2030 and cross value of US$ 100 Bn by 2030. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific led the global chlor-alkali market in 2019. This trend is expected to continue between 2020 and 2030. Rise in demand for chlor-alkali products in various applications such as building & construction, healthcare, aluminum processing, pulp & paper, and chemical processing is estimated to propel the global chlor-alkali market during the forecast period. Based on application, the PVC segment accounted for key share of the global chlor-alkali market in 2019. It is is estimated to remain the dominant segment of the global chlor-alkali market during the forecast period. Increase in usage of pipes & fittings, profiles, and wire & cables– these are primarily made of PVC– is a prominent factor projected to propel the chlor-alkali market in the near future.

Currently, the global chlor-alkali market has been severely hampered by the COVID-19 crisis. The ‘lockdown’ situation in most of the countries across the globe has adversely affected the operating rates and logistics scenario. China, a major producer and exporter of chlor-alkali, is facing severe challenges related to the coronavirus outbreak. Chlor-alkali plant operating rates have decreased significantly in the country. Currently, plants are operating at the rate of around 60% in China.

Competition Landscape

Global manufacturers of chlor-alkali have made substantial investments to expand their business over the last few years. In September 2018, AGC started evaluations to expand the capacity of its chlor-alkali business in Thailand, which is estimated to produce 590,000 tons of caustic soda. In November 2018, Tata Chemicals announced plans to expand the soda ash capacity by about 150,000 MT. In February 2019, Grasim Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, announced plans to acquire the chlor-alkali business of KPR Industries to strengthen its footprint in the chlor-alkali market. Major manufacturers of chlor-alkali include Dow, Solvay, Tata Chemicals Ltd., INEOS, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Kemira, Tosoh Corporation, and AGC Inc.

Chlor-alkali Market, by Product

Caustic Soda

Chlorine

Soda Ash

Chlor-alkali Market, by Application

Aluminum Processing

EDC/PVC

Chemical Processing

Dyestuff

Glass Manufacture

Food Processing

Pulp & Paper

Water Treatment

Soaps & Detergents

Others

