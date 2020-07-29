Ginger Market Growth 2020-2025 | Industry Trends, Price Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ginger Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ginger market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, processed products, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

Historical CAGR (2015-2019): 5%

The global ginger market is being driven by the rising population, which is contributing to the increased food demand. Ginger’s inclusion in the traditional cuisines of many Asia Pacific countries has significantly aided the market growth. The globalization of cuisines and the rising popularity of South Asian cuisines are also propelling the growth of the market. In the coming years, the rising health consciousness among the consumers is expected to aid the growth of the market significantly as the product helps in controlling obesity, heart problems, and diabetes. It also helps in healing various gastric problems. Thus, the rising awareness of ginger’s health benefits is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ginger is a perennial herbaceous plant whose root or rhizome is widely used as a spice. It is also widely utilised in traditional medicines. The major product types of ginger are:

Fresh Ginger

Processed Ginger Products

Based on processed products, the market is segmented into:

Ginger Powder

Ginger Oil

Ginger Paste

Others

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

By regions, the market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

In the coming years, the inclusion of processed ginger and ginger extracts in various cosmetic products is expected to be a major trend guiding the growth of the market. The inclusion of ginger in cosmetic products is being driven by the rising preference for organic and natural ingredients. This trend is also expected to support the growth of the organic variants of the product. The addition of ginger in nutraceuticals will further aid the growth of the market in the forecast period. The rising consumption of convenient foods is expected to support the growth of the industry as ginger finds its uses across the food and beverage industry in products like baked goods, sauces, soups, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Organic Mountain Flavor Pvt. Ltd., Capital Foods Ltd., Buderim Group Limited, The Ginger People, Canadian Ginger Company, SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd, and AKO GmbH, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

