Dairy Market Size 2020-2025 | Industry Growth, Price Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Dairy Market Share, Size, Growth, Price, Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, gives an in-depth analysis of the global dairy market, assessing the market based on its segments like products and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

Forecast Growth (2020): 2.5% per annum

The primary factor in the growth of this market is the growing demand for milk and food ingredients. This can be attributed to the population growth, rising wages, health consciousness, and the thriving food and drink industry. The integration of automation technologies in dairy farms is another major development in the industry. Farmers now have easier access to modern technologies that help quantify information, including in the management of grass and herd. Apart from this, farmers are able to make productive and efficient decisions with various robots, smartphone-based data applications, satellite systems, as well as drones, which are further catalysing the market growth by ensuring better yields. In addition, the rising demand for goods without additives and artificial preservatives and growing demand for industrial products with clean labels are also expected to aid the market. Thus, the manufacturers are expanding their product portfolios to include organic dairy products.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The dairy industry is a corporation dealing with the processing and procurement of animal milk. The industry procures milk from animals like cow, horse, buffalo, camel, as well as sheep. Milk derived from these animals can be directly consumed or transformed into ice cream, cheese, butter, condensed milk, yoghurt, and other dairy products. These products contain various nutrients, including calcium, proteins, zinc, magnesium, and B12 vitamins.

Based on products, the market can be segmented into:

Fluid/UHT/Flavoured Milk

Cream

Butter

Ghee

Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF)

Skimmed Milk Powder/Non-fat Dry Milk

Whole Milk Powder

Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate)

Indian Cheese (Paneer)

Lactose

Casein

Cheese

Yoghurt

Ice-cream

Probiotic Dairy Products

The major regions in the global dairy industry are:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

An essential growth-inducing factor for the global dairy market is the increasing preference for organic and clean label goods, which are free of additives, artificial preservatives, or chemicals. Technological advancements in the dairy industry are expected to drive the market further. The rising adoption of production methods, including sensors, robots, drones, data processing, and digital technology, is further influencing the market positively.

Dairy farms are gradually popularising automated milking systems or robots, which are emerging as a major trend in the industry. In such systems, cows are milked in a robotic parlor, where the robot arms bind the cow with a vacuum pump. The health information of cows and dairy production is recorded, and the cow is returned to the herd after milking. This has helped farmers measure data, track operations, and empower decision-makers, thus, providing a positive business outlook.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Nestle S.A (SWX: NESN), Danone S.A. (EPA: BN), Lactalis Group, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Arla Foods amba, Saputo Inc., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, and Dean Foods Company, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

