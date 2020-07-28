Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ginseng Market

The global ginseng market is showing stupendous growth trajectory on the back of rising demand for plant-based products from all across the world. Ginseng is gaining popularity owing to increasing awareness about the health benefits it offers. Pharmaceutical, food and beverages, and personal care are some of the key industries growing the use of ginseng in their products. As a result, the global ginseng market is witnessing stupendous demand avenues from the companies in these industries.

An upcoming research report from TMR on the ginseng market is intended to give comprehensive analysis of key elements of this market. In addition, it offers reliable data on probable demand dynamics and growth avenues. The report offers helpful insights on the said market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. Thus, the analysis of ginseng market works as a valuable guide for market stakeholders and assists them make strategic business moves and propel their businesses.

Major companies working in the cosmetics and personal care sectors are growing the use of ginseng in their products. Key reason for this situation is antioxidant and anti-aging properties of ginseng. To capitalize these benefits, there is considerable growth in the demand for ginseng from vendors manufacturing the cosmetics and personal care products. This factor is stimulating the growth of the global ginseng market.

According to many researches, using ginseng for treating patients with various health conditions can be beneficial. It includes many diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension. Thus, the global ginseng market is expected to experience remarkable demand avenues from the healthcare sector in the forthcoming period.

The list of key vendors in the global ginseng market includes:

RFI Ingredients, Inc.

Korean Ginseng Export Corporation

Koshiro Co. Ltd.

Daedong Korea Ginseng Co. Ltd.

Sino-Nature International Co. Ltd.

Nature’s Way

TCM Adaptogen Warehouse Co. Ltd.

Herbo Nutra

