Asia Pacific transformer monitoring system market is expected to reach US$746.4 millionby 2027 from US$444.8 million in 2019, ata CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.Municipal, state, and national authorities are implementing smart city programs to promote technological innovation and systemic IoT applications. Thus, the rising digitalization augments the growth of the transformer monitoring system market. Moreover, rising demand for uninterrupted electric supply and growing focus on using non-conventional energy sources would act as an opportunity for the players in the transformer monitoring system market, as these systems have the competence of monitoring the transformer’s voltage, current, and temperature to ensure regular uninterrupted electric supply.

The report covers profiles of top players that are functioning in the Asia Pacific Transformer Monitoring System Market:

ABB Ltd.,Eaton Corporation plc,Honeywell International Inc.,Schneider Electric SE,Siemens AG,Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.,Kirloskar Electric Company,KJ Dynatech Inc,Wilson Transformer Company,Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,Dynamic Ratings

Asia Pacific Transformer Monitoring System Market Segmentation: By Types

Bushing Monitoring and Oil/Gas Monitoring

Asia Pacific Transformer Monitoring System Market Segmentation: By Applications

Distribution Transformers,Power Transformers

Report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

