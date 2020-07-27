The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Asia-Pacific passport reader market is projected to reach US$ 116.77 million by 2027 from US$ 57.07 million in 2019; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. The passport reader market is projected to witness moderate growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. A few of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market include surging immigrant population, rising e-passport adoption, and increasing international air passenger traffic in the region. Moreover, advancement in technologies such as OCR (Optical Character Recognition) is expected to boost the demand for passport readers in Asia-Pacific in the coming years.

The report covers profiles of top players that are functioning in the Asia Pacific Passport Reader Market:

Adaptive Recognition Hungary, Inc.,Thales Group,Access Ltd,BejingWintone Science & Technology Co. Ltd,DESKO GmbH,IER SAS,Shenzhen Rakinda Technologies Co., Ltd.,Regula,Veridos GmbH,Lintech Enterprises Limited

Asia Pacific Passport Reader Market Segmentation: By Deployment Types

Direct EDI,EDI via AS2,EDI via VAN,Mobile EDI,Web EDI,EDI Outsourcing,Others

Asia Pacific Passport Reader Market Segmentation: By Applications

Swipe Readers,Self-Service Kiosks,Compact Full-Page Readers,Portable Readers

Report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

In terms of technology, the RFID segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific passport reader market in 2019. The swipe readers segment held the largest share of the market, based on type, in 2019. By application, airport security accounted for the greatest share of the Asia-Pacific passport reader market in 2019. Further, based on sector, public sector accounted for a larger market share in 2019.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in this is expected to cause the demand for Passport Reader in the market.

