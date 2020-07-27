High Demand for Asia Pacific Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market Research Reports Results in Business Market Insights Launching Subscription Plans

Automotive UBI market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1.71 Bn in 2018 to US$ 13.57 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 25.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The increasing demand for mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) and various type of insurance premium policies are boosting the growth of the automotive UBI market. Moreover, the strategic partnerships among insurance companies and telematics companies are anticipated to propel automotive UBI market growth in the forecast period. In the last few years, the consumer behavior towards intercity and intracity transit has been transformed to a newer level. A significant percentage of travelers across the globe are no more willing to drive their own vehicles with an objective to avoid traffic. This has given rise to various other transit practices such as car sharing and ride-hailing in developed countries and developing countries. These practices are known as mobility as a service as the consumer avails the vehicle and the driver from a third party service provider.

Get free trial subscription and gain instant access to our market research reports at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00005461/request-trial

China dominated the automotive UBI market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market across the Asia Pacifica region through the forecast period. Some of the countries that are expected to witness growth in the near future include Australia, Singapore, India, and Japan, among others.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

ASIA PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE UBI MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology Fitted

Smartphones

Black Box

Dongles

Others

By Policy Type

Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

By Country

China

Australia

Singapore

Rest of APAC

Automotive UBI Market – Companies Mentioned

Allianz SE

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

AXA SA

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.

Octo Telematics S.p.A

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

TomTom Telematics BV

Unipolsai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

Vodafone Automotive S.P.A.

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00005461/checkout/basic/single/monthly

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Technology, Media and Telecommunications IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]