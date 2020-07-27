Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Wireless Power Transmission Market Market

Wireless power transmission is transfer of electric energy from one place to another, without the use of conductors such as wires and cables. In wireless power transmission, electric energy is transmitted from a power source to electric loads such as mobile phones and laptops. The use of wireless power transmission has increased. It has opened new avenues for energy management, hassle-free charging, and efficient power transfer.

Advancements in wireless power transmission are increasing in terms of technologies such as resonant inductive coupling and radio frequency. Factors driving the demand for wireless power transmission are high operational efficiency, minimization of electricity loss, rise in the use of network communications, digitization, and development of infrastructure. The initial cost of investment for wireless power transmission is high. However, this technology eliminates use of cables while providing clutter-free charging. Rising demand for wireless charging in industries such as consumer electronics, medical devices, and automotive counterbalances these high initial costs. Additionally, wireless power transmission is used in military applications such as robots and wireless charging technology to help soldiers. It is also applied in sensors used in submarines.

One of the major advantages of wireless power transmission is its low maintenance cost. Moreover, rise in the need for technological advancements, high demand for battery-operated devices, and increase in the application of solar power satellites, drones, and sensors are expected to drive the wireless power transmission market during the forecast period.

Several regulations have been implemented with respect to the permissible range of wireless power transmission in order to control the extent of human exposure to radio frequencies. Moreover, rise in the need for standards to ensure cross-platform compatibility is also promoting growth of the wireless power transmission market. This can be achieved through regulations. Technology utilized for wireless power transmission is primarily inductive coupling (Qi standard) or magnetic resonance (A4PM standard). Presence of different charging techniques has resulted in confusion for OEMs, component providers, and customers also, in terms of standard adoption.

Asia Pacific held a major share of the global market in 2016

In terms of region, the global wireless power transmission market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2016, Asia Pacific dominated the global wireless power transmission market, holding more than 40% of the market share. However, North America is expected to lead the global wireless power transmission market during the forecast period.

Several small players operate in the market

Small players operating in the market are expected to benefit from formation of strategic alliances with global technology providers. Large players operating in the market are LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

