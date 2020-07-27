Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Market

Polybutylene terephthalate products are widely used in various application including electrical engineering, automotive construction, fibers in toothbrushes, among others. PBT is also used in the textile industry for producing yarn, thanks to its stretchable qualities. And, its chlorine resistance promises new opportunities in swimwear textiles. However, the polymer remains in robust demand in its key application in electronic products, and industry. If you are looking to experiment with its next-gen applications, you can consider laser sintering.

3D printing also known as additive manufacturing is witnessing robust growth as it the process offers various advantages over fused deposition modelling (FDM). Some such applications include its ability to eliminate support with the help of powder bed surrounding a build. The process is also known to be improve productivity. However, several powders have been tried as the ideal material to support additive manufacturing. However, products like nylon, even with their various benefits have failed to promise a sustainable production.

On the other hand, a company named Ricoh has launched a new material based on PBT which promises high-strength, high insulation, and heat resistance. The material promises to deliver solvent resistance as well as much-needed mechanical strength. This achievement is noteworthy for many reasons. Provided that it succeeds, it promises a major new applications for players in the polybutylene terephthalate market. Additionally, it seems quite promising as a wide variety of research on the topic in scientific journals promises application for polybutylene terephthalate powders in next-gen laser sintering.

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) is an engineering polymer which is thermoplastic in nature and is used in electronics and electrical industriesas an insulator. It is a type of polyester and a thermoplastic (semi-crystalline polymer). PBT is solvent resistant, is mechanically strong, slightly shrinks during forming and is heat-resistant up to a temperature of 150 °C (or 200 °C with glass-fiber strengthening). It can be made noncombustible when treated with flame retardants.Polybutylene terephthalate is related closely to different thermoplastic polyesters. Polybutylene terephthalate has slightly lower rigidity and strength as compared to polyethylene terephthalate (PET), better contact resistance, and a lower glass shift temperature.

Major drivers of the global polybutylene terephthalate market include growing demand for eco-friendly, more sustainable green materials which has triggered market growth of recyclable polybutylene terephthalateblends. The introduction of Electronic Vehicles (EV) has resulted in the surfacing of latest high-voltage applications that require electrical components which are more efficient such as power sockets, switches, transformer insulation, sensor coverings, connectors, boards and sockets among others.

