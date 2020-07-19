Global n-Butanol Market 2020 – Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges | BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Oxea Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Formosa Plastic Group

The Global n-Butanol Market report covers the adverse impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus Disease 2019) on the global n-Butanol market. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has brought several changes in the n-Butanol market conditions and have also affected every aspect the business sector. This virus also hampers the growth global n-Butanol market in various regions and many manufacturers are facing problems because of the rise and fall of the demand. As per the report, the n-Butanol market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029, COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Leading companies reviewed in the n-Butanol Market‎ report are:

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Oxea Group

Eastman Chemical Company

Formosa Plastic Group

Sasol

Oxochimie

Kyowa Hakko

SABUCO

Perstorp Oxo

Mitsubishi Chemical

PETRONAS Chemicals Group

LG Chem

Elekeiroz

China Nation Petroleum

Sinopec Group

Yankuang Group

Bohai Chemical Industry

Wanhua

Huachang Chemical

Hualu-Hengsheng

Luxi Chemical

Lihuayi Group

Anqing Shuguang Chemical

Global n-Butanol Market: Overview

The Global n-Butanol Market report provided a detailed study that covers all the indispensable information which is required by a new market entrant in the global n-Butanol market, along with this, the report also provides detailed information about the existing players that helps to gain a deeper understanding of the market.

The Global n-Butanol Market report highlights production volume, revenue, consumption, product types, market applications, geographical regions, details about the manufacturers and vendors, global market growth factors, lucrative opportunities, restrains, shortcomings, threats, key players, understanding about the demand and forecasted data till 2027. The report also focus on Porter’s five force analysis of the market, emphasising on the efficiency of purchasers and sellers that helps to develop efficient growth strategies.

Global n-Butanol Market: Segmentation

Global n-Butanol Market Segmentation: By Region

Global n-Butanol market report categorized the information and data according to the major geographical regions like,

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Global n-Butanol Market Segmentation: By Types

Industrial Grade

Reagent Grade

Global n-Butanol Market segmentation: By Applications

Butyl Acrylate

Butyl Acetate

Glycol Ethers

Direct Solvent

Other

