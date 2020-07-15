Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing and Industry Growth Analysis 2027

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, in the report titled, ‘Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market for Cosmetics and Personal Care: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Historical Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027’. In terms of value, the global active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is projected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2027, owing to various factors. In this report, TMR delivers detailed insights about the current market scenario, trends, and opportunities in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care.

Due to evolving Internet of Things (IoT) technology in the packaging industry, North America and Europe are estimated to be prominent regions for the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care. In the United States, the developed retail sector and logistics industry are playing key roles in increasing the share of the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care.

In the United States active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, smart labels and tags are expected to create lucrative opportunities throughout the forecast period, due to retailers’ need for preventing stealing and counterfeiting in cosmetics and personal care products.

In 2019, Europe is estimated to be a prominent active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, but is expected to witness sluggish growth after 2019. 2021 onwards, the North America active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is expected to take over the dominance of Europe.

Owing to rapid adoption of technology, Spain is projected to witness fast-paced growth in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care. The active packaging segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019-2027, due to high spending on the research and development of active packaging industry leaders. The track and trace function is anticipated to be the key functional preference in the Europe active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care.