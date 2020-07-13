The impact of COVID-19 on Robo Taxi Market Growth Sales and Opportunity, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sono Motors

In recent years, the robo taxis market has witnessed an augmented growth. As a report by Allied Market Research reveals that the global robo taxi market is anticipated to reach $38.61 billion, supported with a CAGR of 67.8%, by 2030. The growing demand for fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles and an increase in the need for better road safety and traffic control are the two major factors propelling growth. Moreover, the rise in government regulations and an increase in the trend of smart cities are expected to hail the market with several opportunities, in the future.

The race to advance technology has reached its peak. In recent years, the world has witnessed a revolution in the taxi industry with the emergence of ride-booking applications. Following the trend, various existing firms have updated their benefactions by presenting new taxi booking applications. However, this wasn’t a satisfactory winning for them.

The advent of artificial intelligence has offered taxi companies to bring on new and innovative ideas. One such an innovative idea has turned to be robo taxies, the next step of innovation for public transport. The transportation world is deliberately moving towards autonomous vehicles for public transport. Moreover, this highly automated technology is expected to revolutionize the world in various advantageous ways. Let’s explore some of the advantages of having robo taxies as public transportation.

Reduced rates of accidents:

Road traffic injuries due to human errors have already become a key cause of death. In addition, public transport including taxies can greatly contribute to decrease the rate of accidents. However, with semi-automation in vehicles, the number has been decreased, as the sensors and advanced systems alert the driver during danger. In addition, robo taxis can also be a much better solution to reduce the rate of road accidents.

Reduce traffic congestion:

The highly automated technology can be helpful to reduce traffic congestion, as autonomous cars are equipped with connected car technology. With this technology, the cars can communicate with each other, based on which it can improve their routes for an individual vehicle. This information can help to distribute a proper traffic flow. This could help robo taxies to offer a more convenient ride and reduce the time consumption as well.

Lower Co2 emission:

No denial, transportation has augmented global warming. Regardless of the environmental consequences, vehicles are arrayed regularly owing to consumer demands and needs. On the other hand, traffic congestion, speeding up, and re-accelerating results in nothing but increased pollution. However, the robo taxies can contribute to reducing the pollution emitted by other vehicles. These autonomous vehicles are programmed to maintain consistent driving speed and keep a measured distance between vehicles. This can reduce excess braking and re-acceleration. Moreover, the electronic models of robo taxies with the electronic or hybrid engine can reduce the use of fuel.

Easier parking:

Robo taxies would be able to park themselves without much space, as it does not require to open the doors. This can enhance the parking system along with reducing the parking space. This would lead to parking the taxies next to each other. A much better and systematic arrangement to park taxies.

Effective and affordable taxies:

As mentioned earlier the autonomous taxies would contribute to lessening the traffic congestion. Which would make the cab to come down faster. The riding cost would also decrease as robo taxies don’t require much fuel and time.

The benefits offered by robo taxis, have attracted the fancy of various manufacturers as well as transport providers. Various automobile companies have come out with innovative launches to enhance the convenience of public transportation. On the other hand, several taxi service providers are taking initiative to involve robo taxis for enhanced services. Innumerable activities are hitting the market with innovative launches.

Recently, in order to smoothen the facility by public transportation an automobile company along with automotive publication has initiated to offer robo taxies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a multinational automobile manufacturer in association with AutoX, a Chinese startup, has announced to deploy robo taxis in China. Moreover, the companies are aiming to launch the robo taxi services in cities, including Shenzhen and Shanghai, in the first two quarters. On the other hand, Tata Elxsi, a leading mobility solution provider along with AEye, the software provider has unveiled an integrated robo taxi. The robo taxi has been equipped with AEye based iDAR platform. Supported by dynamic ROI and cueing of sensors, the iDAR expands the range of object detection, classification, and tracking offering improved safety in the robo taxies. Moreover, the companies aim to accelerate the deployment of autonomous features in autonomous vehicles including robo taxies with the help of iDAR.

Autonomous vehicles have proved worth in various other sectors. Involving them for public transportation may also come out as a deal of profit for us as well as nature. Moreover, the initiatives taken by the automobile manufacturing companies as well as taxi service providers to bring robo taxies as a way of public transportation has propel the market to expand further.

