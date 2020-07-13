Breast implants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2027 and reach US$ 5,660.0 million by 2027

Increase in prevalence of breast cancer is expected to drive the global breast implants market. The breast implants market is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 2,496.8 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 5,660.0 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period.

Globally, increase in the breast cancer incidence and rise in Breast implants market activity by the breast implant vendors are the prime factors responsible for its market growth. Late menopause, alcohol consumption, and lifestyles habits are some of the primary reasons behind increasing breast cancer incidence. According to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) estimates, in 2018, there were more than 2.0 million breast cancer cases, globally, including 245,000 cases of the U.S. This growing patient volume is driving the early diagnosis of breast cancer, thereby inducing the adoption of breast implants.

However, high cost breast implant surgery expected to restrain the Breast implants market growth over the forecast time period. Moreover, post procedural complications may also have negative impact on the industry growth. The U.S based Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued warning letters to the breast implant vendors, Mentor Worldwide LLC and Sientra, Inc. in March 2019. According to the FDA announcement, every company approved with silicone gel filled implant is required to undergo post approval study for the safety and effectiveness of the concerned product.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global breast implants market. The market has been analyzed from the scope of demand as well as supply. The analysis of demand covers market revenue across regions and further also across all the major countries. The analysis of supply covers the major Breast implants market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Silicone breast implant segment held more than 80% of market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at CAGR of above 10.5% during the forecast period. High growth of the segment is attributed to its light weight features and popularity among women.

Anatomical breast implants market segment is estimated to grow with a CAGR of above 8.5% over the projection timeframe, owing to its usage in breast lift surgeries and restoration of the losing breast tissues after breast feeding.

Textured breast implant held the largest market share in 2018 and it is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Increase in breast reconstruction surgeries expected to spur breast implants market growth.

Asia Pacific breast implants market is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The presence of working women with high disposable income in the region will contribute to market growth.

Key industry participants in the global breast implants market are Groupe Sebbin, Ideal Implant Incorporated, Allergan, GC Aesthetics, Mentor Worldwide LLC, and Polytech Health, among others. Partnership, collaboration, expansion and acquisition are some of the strategies adopted by companies to expand their reach and gain competitive advantage.

Global Breast Implants Market:

By Product

Silicone Implant Saline Implant



Breast implants market By Shape

Round Anatomical



By Texture

Smooth Textured



Breast implants Market By End Use

Hospitals Clinics Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Rest of Nordic The Benelux Union Belgium the Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia New Zealand Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



