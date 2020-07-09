Mobility as a Service Market to witness huge potential in future with key players Alliance, Lyft, Uber Technologies, MaaS Global

Global Mobility as a Service Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Mobility as a Service Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are The report offers several leading Players, including:, BMW Group (Germany), Alliance Corporation (Canada), Lyft, Inc. (United States), Uber Technologies Inc. (United States), MaaS Global (Finland), Deutsche Bahn (Germany), SkedGo Pty Ltd (Australia), UbiGo AB (Sweden), Ola (India) & Make my trip (India).

Mobility as a Service Market Overview:On 22nd February 2019, The BMW Group and Daimler AG are collaborated for their mobility services to create a new global player providing sustainable urban mobility for customers. The deal was established for 1 billion dollars in total to develop and more closely intermesh their offerings for car-sharing, ride-hailing, parking, charging and multimodal transport.

Market Trend

Rise in Demand for a One Stop Solution to Fulfill Transportation Service Needs and Emerging Demand for Maas among Consumers for Better Transport Infrastructure

Restraints

High Necessity for Capital Investments

Dearth of Availability of Technological Expertise

Opportunities

A Conjunction of Various Transport Provider Chains in Holistic Transport Service Ecosystem, Growing of Electric Vehicles for Comfortable and Clean Transport at a Lower Cost and Rising Penetration of Internet Data Services



Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The segments and sub-section of Mobility as a Service market are shown below:

Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Personalized Application Services, Dynamic Journey Management, Flexible Payments, Transactions and Journey Planning

Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – BMW Group (Germany), Alliance Corporation (Canada), Lyft, Inc. (United States), Uber Technologies Inc. (United States), MaaS Global (Finland), Deutsche Bahn (Germany), SkedGo Pty Ltd (Australia), UbiGo AB (Sweden), Ola (India) & Make my trip (India)

If opting for the Global version of Mobility as a Service Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Mobility as a Service market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Mobility as a Service market, Applications [Personalized Application Services, Dynamic Journey Management, Flexible Payments, Transactions and Journey Planning], Market Segment by Types;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Mobility as a Service Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Mobility as a Service Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Mobility as a Service Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].

