Data Classification Market 2020-2027 by Component (Solution and Services); Application (Governance, Risk, & Compliance, Web, Mobile, & Email Protection, and Access Control); and Verticals (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Education, and Healthcare)

Data classification is a type of process which is used to organize and sort the data into different forms with an aim to understand the recent trend. It consists of connected devices through the internet like PCs, mobile phones. Due to the availability of an enormous amount of data, efficient tools and solutions are required to ensure quick decision making. This factor plays a major role in driving the data classification market in a current scenario.

Due to low awareness among end users related to data classification and its benefits act as a restraining factor for the data classification market. Nevertheless, integration of advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence in business process which is expected to accelerate the growth of data classification market in the forthcoming period.

Key Players:

Boldon James Ltd.

2. Digital Guardian

3. Google Inc.

4. Innovative Routines International (IRI), Inc.

5. Microsoft Corporation

6. Netwrix Corporation

7. Dataguise All

8. OpenText Corporation

9. PKWARE, Inc.

10. Symantec Corporation

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Data Classification market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Data Classification market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Data Classification market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Data Classification market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Data Classification Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Data Classification Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

