Dichloroethane (DCE) MARKET SHARE, GROWTH FORECAST 2028- GLOBAL INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

In the emerging regions, the high growth of chemical intermediates, agrochemicals, and others is expected to drive the market demand for Dichloroethane (DCE) during the forecast period. Some of the major applications industries in the market for Dichloroethane (DCE) have seen strong growth in emerging regions like the Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Dichloroethane (DCE) is a chlorinated, colorless hydrocarbon with a chloroform-like smell. DCE is a clear liquid with an odor of amine. It is produced by one of two processes, namely direct chlorination using pure chlorine, and ethylene or oxychlorination, in which ethylene in hydrogen chloride reacts with chlorine. It is mainly used in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) as a chemical intermediate, and as a solvent in a number of chemical processes. It is also used as a raw material for ethyleneamines, tetrachloroethylene, and tri-. Other DCE applications include making adhesives, plastics, and synthetic fibers.

About segment Insights provided in the report-

PVC products are increasingly in demand in the growing construction industry. PVC is used in a wide range of industries, including the automotive, chemical, food processing, and construction industries. The increasing consumption of PVC from these industries drives demand for PVC, thus fueling DCE demand.

Significant Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing demand for PVC products

o Growing construction industry

Regional Analysis and insights-

Based on the region, the dichloroethane market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. Some of the major markets in North America and Western Europe are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, etc. Major North American and Western European companies are headquartered in this market. This region has witnessed the number of transitions from end-use industries regarding the production of chemicals and their respective applications.

For the development of green alternatives in these regions, preference for bio-based feedstock has been instrumental. Also, regulatory authorities have imposed strict guidelines due to environmental concerns and potential exposure-related health hazards. This has been more influential in the competitive Western Europe region. Major economies in this region are the US, Germany, the UK, France, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register significant growth in the dichloroethane market. This demand is for the growth of major applications like chemical intermediates, agrochemicals, and others. Major Asia-Pacific countries include China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, etc. The Middle East is composed of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, Egypt, etc. With operations by major chemical giants in the region, in the Eastern Europe region, Russia and Turkey were dominating players.

The rest of the world that includes South America and Africa has a strong market potential for dichloroethane. Global companies have increasingly invested in these regions to strengthen their presence and to tap the potential of the market. Important economies for the dichloroethane market in these regions include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Companies Covered: Dow Chemical Co., Occidental Chemical Corp, SolVin, Formosa Plastics Corporation, and INEOS.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

1,1 dichloroethane

1,2 dichloroethane

By Application:

Chemical Intermediate

Agrochemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Application

