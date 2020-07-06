Automotive Transmission System Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2019 – 2028 | BorgWarner Inc, Schaeffler AG, Hyundai Dymos, Eaton Corporation..

A recent report published by QMI on the Automotive Transmission System market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on the market of automotive transmission system historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for automotive transmission system during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of the automotive transmission system to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Understanding automotive transmission system market-

Automotive transmission system market is projected to grow significantly with higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growth drivers for the automotive transmission market are increasing demand for the automatic transmission that delivers lightweight, fuel-efficient, and comfortable driving experience in growing cities when traffic congestion situations erupt.

Growing middle-class populations’ purchasing power in developing countries, strict fuel emission control regulations, increasing demand for electric vehicles & electrification of their supporting transmission system are also transforming the industry growth. Markets are hampered by the higher cost of installing technically advanced devices and the limited use of high-end technologies.

A car moves because of the torque which the engine transmits to the wheels. Therefore a transmission system is required to transmit torque efficiently and effectively. By changing the transmission ratios, the transmission varies in rpm, torque, and direction and allows the car to start with high torque. An automatic transmission is a gearbox that needs no manual switching. It may be used in any car or system where the torque needs to be moved at varying speeds from one part to another.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles in the forecast period is one of the major factors that would drive the market for automatic transmission systems. Government fuel efficiency policies and the vehicle’s safety features enable manufacturers to incorporate these integrated systems that can ensure safety as well as comply with those regulations. Because of these factors, the automatic transmission segment is expected to gain significant headway over the forecast period.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Lightweight and fuel-efficient

o Comfortable driving experience in cities with increasing traffic

o Increasing demand for electric vehicles giving rise to the need for electric or automated transmission systems

Segment Analysis to understand market growth patterns:

Automotive transmission system market has been segmented by transmission type (manual transmission, automatic transmission (continuously variable transmission, dual-clutch transmission, automated manual transmission)), vehicle type (passenger, commercial, electric, defense, construction, farm tractors, others), fuel type (diesel, petrol), number of forward gears (less than 5, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, above 10) and region.

By transmission type, the market is divided into manual and automatic according to the form of transmission. Automatic market share for transmission is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period due to its ease of use in heavy traffic areas and vehicle fuel efficiency.

In terms of revenue, the passenger vehicle segment clearly dominated the global market of an automotive transmission system. The growing sales of passenger cars are expected to help the segment maintain dominance over the forecast period as well, especially across emerging economies.

Insights about the regional distribution of the market:

By region, the automotive transmission system market has been segmented by North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific regions are projected to dominate the automotive transmission system market in terms of revenue & demand. North America and Western Europe were traditional markets for the automotive sector with many multinational manufacturers headquartered in these regions. In these regions, the automotive sector has been competitive across terms of technological advances and product developments. The US, Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Spain have been some of the major economies for the automotive transmission system market in the region.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the automotive transmission system market during the forecast period. Because of major investments by global companies in this region, this region has been one of the lucrative markets for the automotive sector in the last few decades. In the Asia Pacific region, China, Japan, India, and South Korea were some of the major markets for the automotive transmission system.

Companies Covered: ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna Internation Inc., BorgWarner Inc. Schaeffler AG, GKN PLC, Jatco Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Allison Transmission Inc., Hyundai Dymos, and Aisin Seiki

Market Segmentation:

By Transmission Type:

Manual Transmission

Automatic Transmission (CVT, DCT, AMT)

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger (2-wheelers, 4-wheelers, etc.)

Commercial (Heavy CV, Light CV, Buses, and Coaches)

Electric

Defense

Construction

Farm Tractors

Others

By Fuel Type:

Diesel

Petrol

By Number of Forward Gears:

Less than 5

5-6

7-8

9-10

Above 10

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Transmission Type

By Vehicle Type

By Fuel Type

By Number of Forward Gears

Eastern Europe:

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Transmission Type

By Vehicle Type

By Fuel Type

By Number of Forward Gears

Western Europe:

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Western Europe)

By Transmission Type

By Vehicle Type

By Fuel Type

By Number of Forward Gears

Middle East:

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Transmission Type

By Vehicle Type

By Fuel Type

By Number of Forward Gears

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Transmission Type

By Vehicle Type

By Fuel Type

By Number of Forward Gears

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Transmission Type

By Vehicle Type

By Fuel Type

By Number of Forwarding Gears

