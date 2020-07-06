Automotive Sun Visor Market Trends, Strategies and Market Size by 2028 | Grupo Antolin, Fompak, Continental AG, KOBO GmbH & Co KG, Brace IT Ltd

The automotive sun visor market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to increasing demand for stylish sun visors in premium vehicle segment, a consistent increase in vehicle manufacturers worldwide due to rapid urbanization, and increasing consumer purchasing power are likely to drive the automotive sun visor market during the forecast period.

Premium cars are fitted with high-priced specialized automotive interior systems that are not normally available in other segments of the market. The increasing demand for luxury cars will thus push the development of premium interior automotive components used in these vehicles. This is expected to speed up the need for high-value car sun visors, during the forecast period

Sun visors are usually fitted on the ceiling inside the vehicle to block sun rays and help prolong the life of the electronic components that are attached, resulting in comfortable and safe driving experience. Sun visors also keep a car’s interior cooler than the surroundings, and also improve its look.

Strategic Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Rapidly growing vehicle demand and production

o Increasing use of sun visor-mounted HUDs and LCD sun visors

o Rising demand for premium and hybrid vehicles may lead to innovation

o Vendors incurring surplus costs on R&D to meet specific design requirements of consumers

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Automotive sun visor market has been segmented based surface material (vinyl, fabric), type (conventional sun visor, LCD sun visor), vehicle type (passenger, commercial, hybrid), sales channel (OEM, aftermarket) and region.

Based on type, the conventional sun visor segment is accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period, due to its numerous advantages, such as sturdy architecture, ease of handling and deployment and no maintenance.

However, the LCD sun visor is gaining popularity among buyers, as it not only serves the original purpose but also has an additional feature that allows the passenger to incorporate DVD playback into the vehicle.

Due to the continuous increase in demand for passenger vehicles across the globe, demand for sun visors is likely to rise during the forecast period. The demand for passenger vehicles is increased extensively due to healthy economic conditions in developing countries, rapid urbanization across the globe and dropping bank interest rates. All these factors fuel the growth of passenger vehicles across the globe.

Regional distribution and potential areas for growth-:

By Region, the automotive sun visor market has been segmented by North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

The Asia Pacific dominates the global car sun visor market, due to the presence of a prominent automotive industry in China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Asia Pacific is forecast to have a global market share of more than 50 percent. A rise in vehicle production across the region is anticipated to fuel the demand for automotive sun visors during the forecast period. Despite major investments by global companies in the region, this region has been one of the lucrative markets for the automotive sector in the last few decades.

Companies Covered:

GrupoAntolin, Fompak, Continental AG, KOBO GmbH & Co KG, Brace IT Ltd, Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd., GUMOTEX, Howa Textile Industry Co. Ltd., and Atlas Holdings

Market Segmentation:

By Surface Material:

Vinyl

Fabric

By Type:

Conventional Sun Visor

LCD Sun Visor

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial

Hybrid

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

By Surface Material

By Type

By Vehicle Type

By Sales Channel

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Surface Material

By Type

By Vehicle Type

By Sales Channel

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Surface Material

By Type

By Vehicle Type

By Sales Channel

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Surface Material

By Type

By Vehicle Type

By Sales Channel

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Middle East, Africa)

By Surface Material

By Type

By Vehicle Type

By Sales Channel

