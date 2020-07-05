What Does The Future Hold For Smart Railways?

Schedule a Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts To Find Solution For Your Business: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/412

Railway transportation is the safest and best alternative to roadways and airways. The rise in traffic congestion has led to people using the railways more frequently. As railways are a very economical and feasible option compared to other transportation, the railway market is growing year by year. As travelers seek out better experience, service providers find various ways to improve the efficiency and trim costs while regulatory bodies provide better safety and security. Information technology plays an important role in meeting the three challenges mentioned above.

Technological advancement is the major factor driving the growth of the smart railways market. Advancement in technology is increasing the efficiency of the railways which in turn increases the value of the railways. Presently, an outdated infrastructure and railway tracks are some limitations for the smart railway market. Advancements in technology would drive the smart railways market, thereby driving the railway market.

Smart Railway Market Analysis by Solutions

A smart railway provides several solutions. The Passenger Information system provides real-time passenger information. Information system, Rail Traffic Management System, Rail Operations Management System, Advance Security Monitoring System, Rail Communication and Networking System, Smart Ticketing System, Rail Analytics System are some additional solutions supplied by smart railways. As smart railways offer various automated solutions such as traffic management, security monitoring, communication and networking the solutions segment is the most attractive segment.

Download Report Sample (319 Pages PDF Sample with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/412



Smart Railway Market Analysis by Devices

Smart Railways provides various devices and components for security and network connectivity. The devices used are Rail Sensors, Video Surveillance cameras, Smart cards, Multimedia displays, and networking & connectivity devices. Video surveillance cameras are most commonly used for security purposes. They generate the most revenue in the devices segment. Sensors are used to locate the train and smart cards are used for entering and exiting the trains.

Smart Railway Market Analysis by Services

Presently, Professional, Integration, and cloud are some smart railway services used by the railway industry. Cloud Services are widely used to maintain real-time information on passengers and in automated rail ticket systems. Therefore, cloud services contribute the most revenue in the services market of the smart railway.

Smart Railway Market Analysis by Geography

The smart railway market is evaluated based on the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America would be the segment which generates the most revenue followed by Europe due to the adoption of novel technologies in developed countries. Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing region as the adoption rate of new technologies is increasing in countries such as India, China, Japan, etc.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/412

Competitive Landscape

The players in the market are adopting the strategy of partnerships to expand their business, which will encourage advancements in technology and improve their services.

Some major players in the market are Alcatel-Lucent International, ABB Ltd, Ansaldo STS, Alstom SA, Cisco Systems, Inc., Bombardier Transportation, GE Transportation, CGI Group Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas, S.A., Hitachi Ltd., Computer Sciences Corp., ZTE Corporation, IBM Corporation and Siemens AG

HIGH-LEVEL ANALYSIS

Study of the market showcases the current market trends, market structures, driving factors, limitations and opportunities of the smart railway market. Porter’s Five Force Model helps in analyzing the market forces, barriers, strengths, etc., of the global market. Bargaining power of the buyer is low as the product is highly differentiated and threat of backward integration is low. The suppliers in this market are more concentrated than buyers, due to which the bargaining power of suppliers is high. Threat of substitutes in the global market is high as the switching costs are minimal. As smart railways is a novel concept, threat of new entrants in the industry is high, while the moderate number of market players leads to moderate intersegment rivalry in the market. Value chain analysis helps in analyzing the role of key stakeholders in the supply chain of the market and would provide new entrants with knowledge about the value chain of the existing market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Smart Railway Market Request Now !

KEY DELIVERABLES

The global smart railway market is segmented based on the solutions it provides, devices, services and geography.

MARKET BY SOLUTIONS

o Passenger Information system

o Freight Information system

o Rail Traffic Management System

o Rail Operations Management System

o Advance Security Monitoring System

o Rail Communication and Networking System

o Smart Ticketing System

o Rail Analytics System

MARKET BY DEVICES

o Rail Sensors

o Video Surveillance cameras

o Smart cards

o Multimedia displays

o Networking & Connectivity devices

MARKET BY SERVICES

o Professional services

o Integration services

o Cloud services

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.