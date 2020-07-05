What Does The Future Hold For Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) ?

The increasing number of mega cities and the population growth in developed and developing countries has increased the importance of deploying an intelligent transport system (ITS). ITS system constitutes both, road transport and an efficient metro/underground rail system. ITS involves the revamp of overall technological aspects such as GPS, Carrier Access for Land Mobiles (CALM), Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) etc.

Globally, the concerned government departments understand the importance of implementing an efficient ITS system, which is an important driving factor for the market growth. Therefore, these departments are formulating specific programs and taking initiatives to implement the system. For example, the U.S. Department of Transport (DOT) is focusing on intelligent infrastructure, intelligent vehicles and integration of these two factors. The DOT has started a Federal ITS program that would make research initiatives, investigative study and support the deployment of the system through systematic investment. Additionally, an efficient transport system would assist in controlling traffic congestions and increase environmental benefits by reducing pollution, and these factors act as other major drivers for the market.

However, the major restraint for the market growth is the slow growth of infrastructure, especially in the developing regions of the world due to the high cost of installation. Another key restraint for the growth of the market is the lack of standards and negligible interoperability between the various modes of transport and technologies. To address these challenges, various government sectors and key players in the market are forming strategic private-public partnerships. Furthermore, the major opportunity for the market lies in the development of smart vehicles that would operate on intelligently controlled roads by deploying state of art infrastructure and latest technologies.

Some of the key players profiled in this report are Affiliated Computer Services, Inc., Denso Corporation, Agero, Inc., Addco Llc, Lanner Electronics, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Ricardo Plc, Sensys Networks, Inc., Telenav, Inc., Efkon AG and Thales Group.

KEY BENEFITS

The in-depth analysis provides market intelligence with respect to segments based on applications, systems and geographies

Detailed analysis of the top factors impacting the growth of the market based on the current market scenario and projected future trends

Value chain analysis provides key inputs about the role of all stakeholders of the market

Porter’s five force analysis provides in-depth understanding about the potency of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes along with competitive scenario of the market

SWOT analysis and recent developments of key players are included in the report so that companies can understand the competitive scenario of the market and make strategies for better market capitalization

Estimations are calculated according to the current market scenario and projected future trends for the analysis period of 2013-2020 with base revenue of 2012

The report discusses the trends and opportunities in various geographies so that companies can make region specific plans to gain competitive advantage

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY APPLICATION

Traffic Monitoring

Collision Avoidance Systems

Fleet Management & Asset Monitoring

Traffic Signal Control Systems

Parking Availability Systems

Variable Traffic Message Signs

Traffic Enforcement Cameras

BY SYSTEM

Advanced Traveler Information System

Vehicle-to-Vehicle Interaction and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Interaction

Advanced Traffic Management System

Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)

Commercial Vehicle Operation

ITS ‐ Enabled Transportation Pricing System

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

