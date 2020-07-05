What Does The Future Hold For Commercial Telematics Market?

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Global Commercial Telematics Market by Solution Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2030,”the global commercial telematics market was valued at $27,069.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $144,440.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Global Commercial Telematics Market Request Now !

At present, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global commercial telematics market in 2017, whereas Canada is expected to grow at a significant rate in North America during the forecast period.

Factors such as government regulations for vehicle telematics and rise in trend of connectivity solutions fuel the growth of the commercial telematics market. In addition, ease of vehicle diagnosis boosts the market growth. However, threat of data hacking and high installation cost hinder the market growth. Moreover, unavailability of uninterrupted & seamless connectivity restricts the growth of the market. Conversely, intelligent transportation system and improved performance of autonomous vehicles are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the market expansion.

Download Report Sample (266 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/235

Key Findings of the Commercial Telematics Market:

The OEM segment in solution generated the highest revenue in 2017.

In 2017, the solution segment was the highest revenue contributor in the application category.

By end user, the transportation & logistics segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/235

In 2017, North America contributed the highest market revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report are Cartrack, Daimler Fleetboard GmbH, Fleet Complete, Geotab Inc., Microlise, Masternaut Limited, Mix Telematics, Navistar Inc., Omnitracs, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Verizon Connect, and Zonar Systemss.

Commercial Telematics Market 2020 Rise In Trend of Connectivity Solutions Technology by 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.