What Does The Future Hold For Automotive Cockpit Electronics Industry?

Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market 2020-2030: Earlier, self-contained systems such as braking, steering, navigation aids, traction, and other safety devices along with entertainment equipment, have evolved into the modern integrated infotainment systems, which is increasingly overlapped with the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Also, there is an increase in the number of accidents on the roads which is translating into the increased sale of the autonomous vehicles.

Roadways is the cheapest way of transportation. Thus, there is considerable rise in the number of operating vehicles on roads, which is the major factor for increase in road accidents. It has been seen in the recent past that large share of road accidents is from developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil. Rise in road accidents drives various car manufacturers to install different active and passive safety systems and thereby preventing road mishaps. Thus, car manufacturers are required to provide smart and crashworthy vehicles to curb the fatality on roads in developing countries where automobile safety regulations are more lenient than those in developed countries. Moreover, it has been noticed that 80% of road traffic accidents occur in middle income countries such as Russia, Mexico, China, Thailand, and India, which comprises of 72% of population but only 52% of registered vehicles. This in turn creates demand for the vehicles with safety and security systems.

Factors such as government regulations pertaining to telematics, rise in demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features, integration of smartphones with vehicles, growth in connected vehicles, and increased adoption by OEMs drive the growth of the automotive cockpit electronics market. However, high power consumption of these electronic, high cost of advanced cockpit electronic systems, and cyber security threat due to vehicle telematics hamper the growth of the market. Further, integration of multiple technologies (adaptive & holistic HMI), advent of concept cars and electric vehicles in the automotive industry, increase in demand for autonomous vehicles, and growth of mobility services is opportunistic for the key players operating in the global automotive cockpit electronics market.

The global automotive interiors market is segmented based on product, type, end market, fuel type, level of automation, and region. Based on product, it is categorized into HUD, information display, infotainment & navigation, instrument cluster, and telematics. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into advanced cockpit electronics and basic cockpit electronics. End market studied under the scope of the study includes economic passenger car, mid-priced passenger car, and luxury passenger car. Battery electric vehicle (BEV), internal combustion engine (ICE), and others (hybrid vehicles) are the fuel types considered for the study. Further, based on level of autonomous driving the market is divided into conventional and semi-autonomous. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

The key operators operating in the automotive cockpit electronics market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Harman International, Panasonic Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Yazaki Corporation, and Nippon-Seiki Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive cockpit electronics market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Head-up Display (HUD)

Information Display

Infotainment & Navigation

Instrument Cluster

Telematics

Others

By Type

Advanced Cockpit Electronics Advanced Instrument Cluster Advanced Telematics High-End Information Display Mid/High-end Infotainment Unit Windshield HUD Others

Basic Cockpit Electronics Basic Infotainment Unit Basic Instrument Cluster Combiner HUD Entry Level Information Display Tethered Telematics Others



By End Market

Economic Passenger Car

Mid-Priced Passenger Car

Luxury Passenger Car

By Fuel Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Others (Hybrid Vehicles)

By Level of Autonomous Driving

Conventional

Semi-Autonomous

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Harman International

Panasonic Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

Yazaki Corporation

Nippon-Seiki Co. Ltd

