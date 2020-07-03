Isononanol Market Development, Innovation, Opportunities and Growth to 2016 – 2022

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plasticizers are one of the key components of the chemical industries especially in plastic manufacturing. They are used in controlling the plasticity of the material, which are majorly poly vinyl chloride products. The chief chemical component of these high molecular weight plasticizers is isononanol. A part of the Oxo-alcohol, isononanol family is also known by its CAS name isononyl alcohol. Isononyl alcohol are branched chain of saturated alcohols that are members of the fragrance structural group and are produced by the hyrdroformalation, hydrogenation ,distillation and refinement of octanes issued form dimerization of octane. It appears as clear, colorless and flammable liquid that may recognized by its specific mild odor. Isononanol is also used for detergents and polymer additives. The transportation and handling of isononanol is of done with concern due to the formation of flammable vapors. Attributing to the alcohol characteristic, isononanol is used as a feedstock for production of DINP, DINA and TINTM plasticizers. With extended performance isononanol is also used in Construction, Electrical wiring cables and also for hygiene products.

The isononanol market is witnessing a substantial growth owing to the significant demand for the manufacturing of plasticizers. Plasticizers are the largest end use application of isononanol industry and will continue to remain so. The ongoing trend in the plasticizer market involve the substitution of the low molecular weight plasticizers by high molecular weight phthalates like DINP. Therefore the feedstock demand for DINP, isononanol, will increase significantly in the forecast tenure. Hence the demand and consumption characteristics of isononanol is majorly driven by the development of the polymer, plastic manufacturing and Chemical industries. The isononanol market is significantly affected by the environmental laws and regulation and thus has instigated a significant development in the manufacturing method and disposal of chemicals.

The growth of the isononanol market is mainly driven by Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. The growth of the isononanol market in the regions of United States and Western Europe are experiencing a modest growth in terms of production and demand and are anticipated to exhibit similar dynamics for isononanol during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific regional is the major market accounting for the majority share in isononanol market. The increase in the consumption of isononanol for chemical processing and manufacturing in the countries such as India, China, South Korea and Japan are responsible for the significant development of the isononanol market. These are potential markets will be responsible for the largest consumption of isononanol for the forecasted tenure. The demand for isononanol for downstream market is significantly influenced by the economic conditions of the country and hence the major economies will control the prices of isononanol.

The isononanol market is highly competitive because of the presence of major players and market also experiences a significant contribution from the unaccounted presence of local supplier and manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region. Some of the key player identified in the isononanol market are BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Sinopec, NaYa Plastics, ExxonMobil, KH NEOCHEM.

