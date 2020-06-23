Sales of Smart Shower Devices Market to Surge in the Coming Years Owing to Growing Adoption Across End-use Industries

Luxury is the new bathroom buzzword, as consumers have become increasingly technology and product savvy, every year, basic, nondescript, shower solutions are being replaced by glamorous luxury bathroom fittings and fixtures. Smart Shower devices market is one of the greatly increasing market because of sturdy economic progress, rising standards of living and increase in construction activities have led to rapid proliferation of Smart Shower devices across the globe. Moreover, the Global demand for electronic devices will fuel the growth of the Smart Shower devices market. The trend for smart home across the globe is resulting in the quantitative increase in demand of Smart Shower devices. Smart Shower devices are being actively used across the globe and Smart Shower devices market is dependent upon the health of the housing and construction Industry.

Smart shower devices are compatible with other smart devices such as smart phones, tablets and laptops, allowing users to download the data to their personal smart devices. In addition Smart Shower devices are used to track the amount of water used during a shower in real time. Today’s Smart Shower devices are designed to offer temperature and pressure control and self-cleaning benefits.

Smart Shower devices market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the Smart Shower devices market include rise in demand of smart phone device, rapid growth of IoT market, smart city projects in various regions and water conservation. In addition, rise in consumer confidence, growth in the residential building sector, product innovations, and mounting interest in energy and water efficient products will drive the growth of Smart Shower devices market. Increase in construction activities have led to growth of the Smart Shower devices across the globe.

Major challenges of Smart Shower devices market is worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Smart Shower devices Market.

Smart Shower devices market: Segmentation

Global Smart Shower devices Market can be segmented as:

Segmentation on the basis of Type:

Smart Shower devices market can be segmented on the basis of components.

Digital Showers

Mixer Showers

Electric Showers

Power Showers

Segmentation on the basis of Technology:

Smart Shower devices vendors use these technologies to manufacture Smart Shower devices.

Smart Sensors

Smart Display

Smart Connectivity

Smart Controlling Systems

Competition Landscape

Key contracts

Key Contracts in Smart Shower devices market are as:

In June 2017, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, is a U.S. based manufacturer of functional products for the home and outdoor space, acquired BathWraps, U.S. based manufactures of custom showers and bathtubs.

In January 2015, EvaDrop, an American Smart Shower device manufacturer, launched world’s first water-saving smart shower.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Smart Shower devices Market Jacuzzi Group Worldwide, Jaquar & Company Private Limited, Kohler Co, Masco Corporation, Hansgrohe AG, Moen Inc., MX Group, ROHL LLC, Vigo Industries LLC, Vola A/S, Zoe Industries Inc. and other players of Smart Shower devices market are Amcor Group and EvaDrop.

Regional Overview

North America and Asia Pacific (APEC) is holding the largest market share for Smart Shower devices market due to rise in various smart city projects. Europe is fastest growing market for Smart Shower devices due to increase in adaptation of consumer electronics devices. Sturdy economic progress and rising standards of living driving the growth of Smart Shower devices market in MEA region. The Demand for Smart Shower devices market has risen dramatically over the past 18 months globally.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Smart Shower devices market Segments

Market Dynamics of Smart Shower devices market

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain of Smart Shower devices market

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Smart Shower devices market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America By US By Canada

Latin America By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest OF Eastern Europe

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy NORDIC Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation of Smart Shower devices market

Recent industry trends and developments in Smart Shower devices market

Competitive landscape of Smart Shower devices market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint