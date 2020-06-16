Network Analytics Market: Key Growth Factors and Opportunity Analysis with COVID-19 Impact by 2027

The Objective of the “Global Network Analytics Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Network Analytics Market industry over the forecast years. Network Analytics Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.
Numerous factors such as increase in in complexity of network due to adoption of new technology such as5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud along with therise indata volume with changing traffic patterns drive the growth of the network analytics market globally. Moreover, rise in adoption of software-defined network (SDN) integration with legacy system further fuels the growth of the market. However, lack of budget in small scale enterprise and high capital expenditure (COPEX) & operating expenditure (OPEX) of network intelligence solutions restrain the growth of the network analytics market globally. Furthermore, growing need of real-time network analysisand rise in number of connected devices,which generate the need for network analytics solutions is expected to provide numerous opportunities in the network analytics market in the future.
The network analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, enterprise size, end user, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. By service,the market is further subdivided into professional service and managed service. By deployment model, the market is categorized into cloud and on-premise. By application type, the market is fragmented into customer analysis, risk management, fault management, network performance management, compliance management, quality management, and others.On the basis of enterprise size, it is categorized into small & medium size enterprise and large size enterprises. By end user,it is classified into a cloud service provider, managed services provider, telecom service provider, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
This report provides in-depth details of the key players of the network analytics market such asBroadcom Inc.,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,IBMCorporation, Juniper Networks, Inc.,NETSCOUT, Nokia, SAS Institute Inc., CiscoSystems,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.
Key questions answered in Network Analytics Market research study:
- What is the market growth rate of Network Analytics Market from 2020-2027?
- What will be the global market size of the market from 2020 to 2027?
- Who are the leading global players in the Network Analytics Market?
- What are the current trends and predicted trends?
- What are the challenges faced in the Network Analytics Market?
- Which will be the niches at which players profiling with thorough plans, financials, and also recent advancements should set a presence?
- Which will be the anticipated growth rates for your own Network Analytics Market economy altogether and also for every segment inside?
- Which will be the Network Analytics Market application and types and forecast accompanied closely by producers?
- What are the conclusions of the Network Analytics Market report?
