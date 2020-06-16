Eye Tracking Technology Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2016 – 2024

Eye tracking technology is a sensor technology used to measure the activity of eyes. The technology helps in determine the gazing location of a person on a digital screen, blink frequency and the reaction of pupil to different stimulus. Thus, it helps in determining a person’s attention, drowsiness, focus, presence etc. Eye tracking technology also called as gaze interaction technology is anticipated to have the potential to control computer systems with eyes, instead of the conventional mouse or keyboard. Thus, the data can be used in assistive technology to help individuals with cognitive or physical disabilities. The eye tracking data is obtained with the help of infrared projectors and sensors. The infrared light from projector is projected towards the eyes and then a sensor detects the reflected light to determine gaze location.

Eye Tracking Technology Market: Drivers and Restraints

Eye tracking technology can be combined with input devices such as touchpad and keyboard to enhance user-machine interface, which is expected to drive the global eye tracking technology market. The data available from eye tracking technology helps in delivering valuable insights regarding gaze patterns of e-commerce website viewers and analyses the consumer behaviour. The implementation of eye tracking technology in the latest high end technology devices such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) headsets and head mount devices is expected to boost the growth of global eye tracking technology market. The incorporation of eye tracking technology in automotive systems for driver assistance is anticipated to drive the growth of global eye tracking technology market. The wide range of application of eye tracking technology in different sectors such as medical, defense, advertising etc. is expected to boost the global eye tracking technology market.

Eye Tracking Technology Market: Segmentation

On the basis of components, the global eye tracking technology market can be segmented as follows:-

Micro-projectors

Optical Sensors

Image Processing Software

On the basis of end use sector, the global eye tracking technology market can be segmented as follows:-

Automotive

Medical

Defense

Entertainment

Web Design

Advertising

Eye Tracking Technology Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global eye tracking technology market can be divided into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Europe and North America are expected to account for major share in global eye tracking technology market. European market is well established luxury automotive hub and increasing investments in driver assist technologies is expected to drive the eye tracking technology market in the region. The technological advancement in defense and automotive sector in North America is expected to propel eye tracking technology market in the region. In 2017, General Motors, a leading U.S. based automotive manufacturer claims to launch cars with eye tracking technology enabled Super Cruise software in drive assistance system. APAC eye tracking technology market is anticipated to project higher growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing investments in medical diagnostic systems in the region. Japan and China are the major consumer electronics hub and the extensive research and development activities for technological advancements in consumer electronics is expected to drive the eye tracking technology market. In 2013, Samsung, a Korea based leading mobile manufacturing company had launched Galaxy S4 smartphone embedded with eye tracking features.

Eye Tracking Technology Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global eye tracking technology market are as follows:

EYETRACKING, INC

Tobii AB

EyeTech Digital Systems, Inc.

The EyeTribe

SensoMotoric Instruments GmbH (SMI)

Mirametrix Inc.

L C TECHNOLOGIES

SR Research Ltd.

Smart Eye AB.

iMotions, Inc.

