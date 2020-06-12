Skincare Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020-2026

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Skincare Market Size By Type (Face Cream, Body Lotion), By Application (Anti-Aging, Anti-Pigmentation, Anti-Dehydration, Sun Protection), By End User (Spas and Salons, Medical Institutions, Retail Stores), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”

The global Skincare Market will grow by US$ 63 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 16.9% in the given forecast period.

Skincare is the practices followed since ages to hold skin veracity, enhance skin appearance, and reduce skin conditions. These include avoiding excess sun exposure, adequate nutrition, and proper use of moisturizers.

Escalating demand for face creams, sunscreens, and body lotions across the globe is expected to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period. Moreover, growing e-commerce sector is anticipated to boost the market growth further. Technological and product innovations have led to increased demand for skin care products. Growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of synthetic counterparts has contributed to an increase in the demand for these products.

The global Skincare market is segregated on the basis of Type as Face Cream and Body Lotion. Based on Application the global Skincare market is segmented in Anti-Aging, Anti-Pigmentation, Anti-Dehydration, and Sun Protection. Based on End User the global Skincare market is segmented in Spas and Salons, Medical Institutions, Retail Stores, and Others.

The global Skincare market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Skincare market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

SkinMedica, Obagi Medical, Dermalogica, 302 Skin Care, BABOR, Murad, L’Oreal, Clarins, Guinot, Aveda, and others are among the major players in the global Skincare market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The report covers:

Global Skincare market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Skincare market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Skincare market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Skincare market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Skincare market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include SkinMedica, Obagi Medical, Dermalogica, 302 Skin Care, BABOR, Murad, L’Oreal, Clarins, Guinot, Aveda, and others.

