RETAIL CLOUD MARKET OUTLOOK: GLOBALLY GROW AT A CAGR OF 18.7% BY REVENUE DURING THE PERIOD 2020 – 2027

Retail cloud market is expected to reach USD 72.89 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



As per the predictions cited in this report, the market will grow with a specific 18.7% CAGR value in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Top brass Of Retail Cloud Market Oracle, Cisco, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, FUJITSU, Infor., Epicor Software Corporation, Atos Syntel Inc., RapidScale, Retail Solutions, Inc., Softvision, DXC Technology Company among other

Global Retail Cloud Market By Type (Solution Type, Service Type),

Service Model (Software as A Service, Platform as A Service, Infrastructure as A Service),

Organisation Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud),

Retail cloud market is segmented on the basis of type, service model, organisation size and deployment model. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Retail cloud market on the basis of type has been segmented as solution type and service type. Solution type has been further segmented into supply chain management, customer management, merchandising, workforce management, reporting and analytics, datasecurity, omni-channel and others. Service type has been further segmented into professional services and managed services.

Based on service model, retail cloud market has been segmented into software as a service, platform as a service and infrastructure as a service.

On the basis of deployment model, retail cloud market has been segmented into publiccloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud.

On the basis of organisation size, retail cloud market has been segmented into small and medium enterprises, large enterprises.

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

