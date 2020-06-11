Maritime Cargo Digitization Market: 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2030 – IBM, SAP

Maritime cargo digitization is an improved shipping technology integrated with innovative features. Digitalization has helped e-commerce platforms to change dynamics considerably and improve the conventional customer-supplier relationships. Besides this, extra improvements in automation, incorporation of IoT, big data and analytics create more opportunities for significant gains in the overall market value chain in future. Advancements and integration of novel technologies in artificial intelligence are strengthening the significance of maritime transport. They essentially optimize the present processes, create business opportunities, progresses transport supply chains, and geography of business. Digitalization not only impacts the businesses and enhance opportunities, they also help them save costs and tackle risks.

Major Key Players of the Maritime Cargo Digitization Market are:

IBM Industries, SAP, Oracle, Atos Syntel, Hexaware Technologies Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited., Kintetsu World Express, Inc., ABB, Advantech Co., Ltd., and Mindtree Ltd., among others.

The market growth can be attributed to several factors, which has led to its wide-scale adoption. The growing seaborne trade across the globe and improving the customer experience are anticipated to further contribute to this substantial market growth between 2019 and 2030. However, the possibility of cyber threats to ships due to digitalization is likely to restrain market growth to a certain extent. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes, research centers, and companies. For instance, In August 2018, Maersk and IBM announced the creation of TradeLens, jointly developed by the two companies to introduce blockchain into the global supply chain market.

Seaborne trade is consistently growing globally owing to the high demand for different goods & services. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), seaborne trade volumes reached 10.7 billion tons in 2017. Moreover, the shipping industry is mainly dominated by the key players who are capable of bearing the cost of fully-automated and digitized systems. A significant number of small players are yet to integrate digitized systems on a large scale. This will lead to market growth across the world.

Major Types of Maritime Cargo Digitization covered are:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Major Applications of Maritime Cargo Digitization covered are:

Operational Planning

Transportation Intelligence, and Fleet Management

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Maritime Cargo Digitization consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Maritime Cargo Digitization market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Maritime Cargo Digitization manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Maritime Cargo Digitization with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Maritime Cargo Digitization industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

