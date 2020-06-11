Cold Chain Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2030 – Burris Logistics, Americold Logistics

Cold chain is the process of controlling temperature of the products that are perishable in nature in order to maintain their safety and quality starting from manufacturing to delivery to end users. This process ensures optimal safety of all the products till the point of consumption. To avoid unwanted consequences, such as textural degradation, bruising, microbial growth, discoloration, cold chain is extremely important in today’s world. Delivering best quality products leads to better consumer experiences, increased demand, and on the whole protects public health. Cold chain services providers also contribute appreciably to an economy and the workforce. Cold chain process comprises the transportation of temperature-controlled products through refrigerated or thermal packaging techniques and ideal logistics planning. These products include frozen foods, pharmaceutical products, seafood, agricultural produce, chemicals, and photographic film. The process contains series of essential tasks that must be performed for storing, transporting, and supervising temperature-sensitive commodities.

Major Key Players of the Cold Chain Market are:

Burris Logistics, Americold Logistics, LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDING, NICHIREI CORPORATION., Swire Cold Storag, Agro Merchants Group, Kloosterboer Group B.V., Interstate Cold Storage, Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, Aamong others.

The pandemic growth of Coronavirus has remarkably impacted all the sectors including supply chain logistics. Fortunately, cold chain providers are leveraging modernized technologies, such as adoption of IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence, DSNs (Digital Supply Network), 5G, and more to predict and meet the supply needs. Despite the major challenges like COVID-19, terrorism, sudden spikes in demand and more, cold chain services can effectively deal with these all using DSNs. Also, the supply chain companies are taking efforts to educate their workforce for related symptoms and prevention.

In emerging countries, cold chain market is driven by shift from carbohydrate rich diet to protein rich foods, owing to rising consumer awareness. Country China are expected to portray a significant growth in the coming years due to a consumer led transition in the economy. The growing technological advancements in warehouses management, refrigerated transportation, and growing government subsidies have enabled service providers with innovative solutions to overcome complex transportation in the emerging market. This in turn aids the substantial growth of the cold chain market.

Major Types of Cold Chain Market covered are:

Refrigerated Storage

Refrigerated Transport

Major Applications of Cold Chain Market covered are:

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Fish, Meat, and Seafood Products

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Fruits & Vegetables and others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Cold Chain consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Cold Chain market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Cold Chain manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Cold Chain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Cold Chain industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

