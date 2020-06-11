Biometric System Market Set for Rapid Growth to Reach CAGR of over 14.09% by 2030 – NEC, HID Global

Biometric system is a device that identifies individuals through their physical and behavioral characteristics. They authenticate and authorize the entry of an individual. This system completely depends on the specific data of unique biological qualities for performing effectively. The device runs the details obtained by the user by algorithms for providing the result. The technological device is majorly used for identifying different individuals under surveillance and allows them access in a particular place. Biometric systems are essentially installed at various places to avoid the entry of unauthorized individuals in secured places. The places where biometric systems are required include medication, science, banking, offices, and institutions.

Major Key Players of the Biometric System Market are:

NEC Corporation, Integrated Biometrics, HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB, SUPREMA, SecuGen Corporation, and FUJITSU, among others

Biometric systems depend on human characteristics, such as faces, finger veins, palm veins, fingerprints, irises, and voice patterns, to identify human beings. Biometric systems have a wide range of applications in various end-use industries such as banking & finance, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, government, and military & defense. The key players have been investing heavily in the development of better solutions. For instance, Panasonic is going to launch the facial recognition technology in the Indian market by 2020

The increasing use of biometric systems in mobile phones, the growing adoption of biometric systems in small-scale organizations, and rising technological advancements in the market are few of the major factors driving market growth. Additionally, increasing adoption of biometric systems by several governments, and the growing use of biometric systems in airport security are factors that will further boost market growth. Moreover, the automotive industry plays a vital role in fueling growth of the market. For instance, in 2018, Hyundai developed a biometric system that can unlock and start the car.

Major Types of Biometric System Market covered are:

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

Major Applications of Biometric System Market covered are:

Banking & Finance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Government, and Military & Defense

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Biometric System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Biometric System market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Biometric System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Biometric System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Biometric System industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

