COVID-19 to Substantially Increase the Demand for Printed Batteries Market from Key End-use Industry Sectors

With the advancement in wireless technology, the concept of low power microelectronic devices has come into existence. Nowadays almost all the devices are connected to the internet in order to have communication within objects. This has led to higher adoption rate of low cost, wearable and flexible electronics. In order to power these devices, batteries that are thin, flexible and mechanically compliant are essential. Therefore, the concept of printed batteries came into existence which can be described as a battery in which one of the components is a processed solution deposited using printer. In order to manufacture printed batteries, the printing is done over the substrates using various techniques depending on the application for which the battery will be used.

Printed Batteries: Drivers and Restraints

The demand for printed batteries is increasing due to the growing number of applications in the electronics market. Cells fabricated using printing offer various benefits like low cost, a higher flexibility of form factor and ease in production as compared to traditional batteries. Also, integration of such batteries in advanced electronic devices is easier which drives the market for printed batteries.

The manufacturers of printed batteries face a significant challenge in finding appropriate packaging material for sealing these cells. Also, there are many mechanical limits and material challenges which hampers the growth of printed batteries market.

Printed Batteries: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Applications of Printed Batteries in Market:

Consumer electronics

Wearable Devices

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

Packaging

Others

Segmentation based on components of Printed Batteries in Market:

Anode

Cathode

Electrolyte

Collectors

Segmentation based on techniques of printed of Printed Batteries in Market:

Blade Coating: This technique used blade and the vertical distance separating the blade and the substrate controls the thickness of the wet ink

This technique used blade and the vertical distance separating the blade and the substrate controls the thickness of the wet ink Dispenser printing: In this, an ink syringe is there that deposits ink over the substrate

In this, an ink syringe is there that deposits ink over the substrate Stencil printing: In this technique, a laser cut metal or plastic stencil with desirable pattern is placed in contact with the substrate

In this technique, a laser cut metal or plastic stencil with desirable pattern is placed in contact with the substrate Spray printing: It is used to deposit inks with a wide range of viscosities over arbitrary surfaces

It is used to deposit inks with a wide range of viscosities over arbitrary surfaces Inkjet Printing: It is a form of digital printing using which the desired image is formed by dropping ink droplets onto the substrate

It is a form of digital printing using which the desired image is formed by dropping ink droplets onto the substrate Flexographic printing: It is a high speed web-based printing process that uses a relief plate to transfer images onto a substrate.

It is a high speed web-based printing process that uses a relief plate to transfer images onto a substrate. Screen printing: It uses a screen of woven material that is glued under tension to a supporting frame

Printed Batteries: Competitive Landscape

The key players of the printed batteries market are Blue Spark Technologies, Xymox Technologis Inc., Enfucell Oy, Imprint Energy, Inc., Solidcore Systems, Inc., Cymbet Corporation, Planar Energy Devices Inc. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. BrightVolt Inc. and NEC Energy Solutions.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to be the largest market for Printed Batteries market. The majority of Printed Batteries vendors such as Xymox Technologis Inc., and Solidcore Systems, Inc. are based in North America region. This is attributed to increasing volumes and importance of data in an organization. The market is anticipated to grow in Europe region due to the presence of other market vendors like Enfucell Oy and few others in the region.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.