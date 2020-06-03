Chemical Logistics – How Top Companies Adapted after COVID-19 Hit Its Business

The global chemical logistics market is segmented based on type of transport such as roads, rail, pipeline and sea. Geographically, it is categorized across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Rising urbanization and industrialization along with rising disposable income is anticipated to expand the growth of chemical logistics market especially in Asian countries over the forecast period.

Logistics is basically an entire channel which deals with procurement, planning and implementation of different activities in the overall supply chain of an organization. The chemical industry utilizes logistics in order to manage the way resources are stored, planned and as well as acquired to different end-users.

Increasing concerns related to product security and safety in the chemical industry is anticipated to expand the growth of chemical logistics market over the period 2017-2023. The utilization of logistics allows the chemical industry in order to access to regular supply of both chemical suppliers and distributors from different locations all over the world.

Key players identified across the value chain of this report include BDP International, DB Schenker, BASF, DHL, C.H. Robinson, Agility, Montreal Chemical Logistics, CT Logistics, and others.

KEY BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the chemical logistics market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market from 2017-2023.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers.

Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type of Transport

Rail

Road

Pipeline

Sea

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



KEY PLAYERS