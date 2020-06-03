Battery Energy Storage System Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Expansion by 2025

AMR has recently added a new study titled Battery Energy Storage System in theirs extensive and huge report catalog. This market intelligence research encapsulates vital details about the market flow as well as future status during the mentioned forecast period of 2025.

The Battery Energy Storage System market size is predicted to witness enormous growth projections during 2019 – 2025. The notable factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the Battery Energy Storage System market during the forecast period.

Global Battery Energy Storage System Market is valued approximately USD 2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 34% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Battery Energy Storage System are used to store electricity that is generated from power plants., Then this electricity is supplied to consumers when power generation from renewable power plant fluctuates due to weather conditions. The growth is attributed to the lithium-ion batteries which are light weight than nickel-cadmium and nickel metal-hydride batteries, also high energy and power density in terms of volume, high charge/discharge efficiency, and low maintenance needs. Moreover, the increasing demand for grid-connected solutions and high demand for the lithium-ion technology in the renewable energy industry has enhanced the growth of this market over the forecast period. The rising global population along with declining prices of lithium-ion batteries boost the market growth. The adoption of grid systems improves the reliability and flexibility of the electricity supply system with respect to generation, transmission, and distribution and increasing disposable income will boost the growth of global Battery Energy Storage System market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The study also targets essential aspects such as the latest trends, market drivers, challenges, and opportunities associated with the growth of producers in the global market for Battery Energy Storage System.

The regional analysis of global Battery Energy Storage System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to the demand for battery energy storage systems from China, India, and Japan is gradually increasing. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as high disposable income, rising adoption of grid-connected solutions and high demand for the lithium-ion technology would create lucrative growth prospects for the Battery Energy Storage System Market across Asia Pacific region.

ABB, LG Chem, NEC, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, AEG Power Solutions, General Electric, Hitachi, Siemens AG, Tesla

With important details on companies Portfolio, sales, strategies, and the latest developments with their decisions are likely to affect the market share during the forecast period. Along with these market insights, the study presents the reader’s important insights into the tactics performed by principal companies to remain in the top/lead of this competing market.

What is the size of the Battery Energy Storage System? What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market for Battery Energy Storage System? What are the various Battery Energy Storage System applications available in the market? How is the market of Battery Energy Storage System is predicted to develop in the future? Which are the principal players in this market space? What impact does COVID-19 have made on Battery Energy Storage System Market Growth & Sizing?

