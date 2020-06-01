DEEP LEARNING MARKET DEVELOPMENT STRATEGIES, DEMAND WITH KEY PLAYERS BAUMER OPTRONIC GMBH, JAI A/S, MVTEC SOFTWARE GMBH, TORDIVEL AS AND OTHERS

Global deep learning market is expected to reach USD 37.98 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 34% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

According to the new market research report “Deep Learning” By Hardware (Processor, Memory, Network), Software (Solution Platform/API), Services (Installation, Training, Support and Maintenance), Application (Signal Recognition, Data Mining, Image Recognition, Others), End User (Automotive, Law, Agriculture, Retail, Marketing, Security, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Fintech, Human Resources) Published By-Data Bridge Market Research

Top brass Of Deep Learning Market

The major players covered in the deep learning market report are Baumer Optronic GmbH, JAI A/S, MVTec Software GmbH, Tordivel AS, ISRA VISION, Sick, FLIR Systems, Inc., AMETEK.Inc, Qualitas Technologies Pvt Ltd, SUALAB, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., CEVA, Inc., Inuitive, Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, National Instruments, Sony Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc. domestic and global players.

Global Deep Learning Market Geographic landscape

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

144- Tables

64- Figures

220 – Pages

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Deep Learning Market are as follows:-

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

