Biggest Innovations in Converged Infrastructure Service Market to Access Global Industry Players like Simplivity Corporation, Scale Computing Inc

Convergence is an IT framework that combines storage, computing, and networking into a single system in an effort to reduce data center complexity and increase scalability. Rising awareness of data management through common interface at a reduced total cost of ownership, growing focus on VDI and server virtualization, and popularity of using infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions are the prime factors driving the HCI market in APAC. Increasing demand from various application leads to the growing efficiency of IT infrastructure, is eventually boosting the demand of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market during the forecast period. The Converged Infrastructure Service is expected to reach +30% CAGR during forecast period 2020-2027

Key Players in this Converged Infrastructure Service Market are: –

Simplivity Corporation, Scale Computing Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Gridstore, Inc., Pivot3, Inc., Vmware Inc., Nutanix Inc., Maxta Inc., Nimboxx Inc., and EMC Corporation.

The global Converged Infrastructure Service market has been studied by considering numerous attributes such as type, size, applications, and end-users. It includes investigations on the basis of current trends, historical records, and future prospects. This statistical data helps in making informed business decisions for the progress of the industries. For an effective and stronger business outlook, some significant case studies have been mentioned in this report.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Remote office/branch office

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Data center consolidation

Backup/recovery/disaster recovery

Virtualizing critical applications

Others

