Digital Mobile Radio Market: Year 2020-2027 and its detail analysis by Focusing on Top Key Players like – BK Technologies, Harris Technologies, Hytera Communications Corporation, Leonardo SpA, Motorola Solutions

The digital mobile radio is a digital two-way radio standard provided by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) for a global purpose. It is an open standard developed majorly to switch old analogue standards with twice the channel capacity and helps the professional mobile users by ensuring advanced voice quality. The use of digital mobile radio is increasing massive acceptance among the public safety system as these radios ensure better functionality and secure communication in operations.

Factors such as the rising importance of efficient critical communication in operations and increased use of digital mobile radios for public safety applications are some of the driving the growth of the digital mobile radio market. Nevertheless, necessary steps by the telecommunication equipment providers with government bodies to construct a new public safety system are anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities to other players as well as operating in the digital mobile radio market.

Few of the main competitors currently working are –

1. BK Technologies

2. Harris Technologies Inc.

3. Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd.

4. Leonardo SpA

5. Motorola Solutions Inc.

6. MCS Digital

7. Radiodata GmbH

8. Sigtech Wireless Technologies

9. Simoco Wireless Solutions Limited

10. Tait Ltd.

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Digital Mobile Radio Market Landscape

Part 04: Digital Mobile Radio Market Sizing

Part 05: Digital Mobile Radio Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

