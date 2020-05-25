Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Demands, Key Company Profiles, Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

The Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market was valued at USD 42258.97 million in the year 2019. Over the recent years, Plant-Based Food & Beverage market has been witnessing considerable growth driven by growing urbanization, promptly improving healthcare services, growing vegan populace globally and increasing awareness about environmental crisis. Presence of various kind of plant-based food and beverage and flavors in the market is also one of the major factors fueling the market globally. The ever-rising vegan population where consumers are turning vegan and embracing vegetarianism as their lifestyle will also result in increase in market for plant-based food & beverages market during the forecast period. However, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic will have a visible impact on the plant based food and beverage market in the year 2020.

Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Just Inc.

14.2 Dannon

14.3 Tofurky

14.4 Beyond Meat Inc.

14.5 The Vegetarian Butcher

14.6 Blue Diamond Growers

14.7 Impossible Foods

14.8 LightLife

14.9 Daiya Food Inc.

14.10 SunOpta Inc.

Among the Product type in the Plant-Based Food & Beverage industry (Plant-Based Meat & Plant-Based Dairy), the Plant-Based Meat Products are estimated to account for the largest share over the forecast period. Major factor which will drive the market for Plant-Based Meat products is the shifting of red-meat consumers towards plant-based meat which are cruelty-free and does not impact the environment.

The Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market will continue to be the largest market throughout the forecast period, majorly driven by large consumer base which are vegan and vegetarian in the region. Countries such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil are a lucrative market for Plant-Based Food & Beverage.

Scope of the Report:

– The report analyses the Plant-Based Food & Beverage market by Value.

– The report analyses the Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market By Product Type (Plant-Based Meat, Plant-Based Dairy).

– The report assesses the Plant-Based Food & Beverage market By Source Type (Wheat, Soy, Almond, Others).

– The Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Spain, France, U.K., Germany, China, Japan, Thailand, South Korea).

– The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By product type, and by source type. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

– The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Just Inc., Danone, Tofurky, Beyond Meat Inc., The Vegetarian Butcher, Blue Diamond Growers, Impossible Foods, LightLife, Daiya Food Inc., SunOpta Inc.

– The report presents the analysis of Plant-Based Food & Beverage market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience:

– Plant-Based Food & Beverage Vendors

– E-Commerce Players

– Consulting and Advisory Firms

– Government and Policy Makers

– Investment Banks and Equity Firms

– Regulatory Authorities

