Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2025

The global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 14.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will be expected to reach USD 4160.3 million by 2025, from USD 2384.5 million in 2019.

The Building Information Modeling (BIM) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The major players covered in Building Information Modeling (BIM) are: Autodesk, Inc (US), Cadsoft Corporation (US), Trimble Navigation Ltd (US), Nemetschek AG (Germany), Robert Mcneel & Associates (US), Bentley Systems, Inc (US), AVEVA Group (UK), RIB Software AG (Germany), Dassault Systemes S.A. (France), Siemens (Germany), IES (UK), Lubansoft (China), Aconex (Australia), PKPM (China), Hongye Technology (China), Synchro (UK), Beck Technology (US), Glodon(China), Beijing Explorer Software (China), Inovaya (US), etc. Among other players domestic and global, Building Information Modeling (BIM) market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market segmentation

Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Building Information Modeling (BIM) market has been segmented into 3D BIM Management of Design Models, 4D BIM Management of Schedule, 5D BIM Management of Costs, etc.

By Application, Building Information Modeling (BIM) has been segmented into Architects, AEC engineering Offices, Contractors, Owners, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Building Information Modeling (BIM) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Building Information Modeling (BIM) markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Share Analysis

Building Information Modeling (BIM) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Building Information Modeling (BIM) sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Building Information Modeling (BIM) sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

