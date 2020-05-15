Europe Generator Sets Market: Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trends 2024

Europe Generator Sets Market size is predicted to exceed USD 5 billion by 2024. Rising demand for uninterrupted & reliable power supply in response to the inadequate grid infrastructure will drive the Europe gensets market growth. The ability of these gensets to efficiently backup crucial operations during power fluctuations or unexpected blackouts constitutes the key factor which will strengthen the product’s adoption. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe Generator Sets Market analysis based on Current, Fuel, Power Rating, Application, End-Use, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024”, estimated to exceed USD 5 billion by 2024.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1032/sample

Increasing digitization accompanied by sizeable expansion of the data center infrastructure will propel the Europe generator sets market growth. The booming regional data center industry, primarily led by Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the UK are supporting the widespread deployment of generator sets as requisite backup power equipment. These units are majorly installed across financial services and IT firms, hospitals and other commercial spaces.

Germany gensets market, in 2017 was valued over USD 600 million. Growing investments by industry giants toward the expansion of their cloud footprint is set to stimulate the industry expansion. For instance, Microsoft, in March 2018, announced the extension of its data centers infrastructure in Germany with the opening of two new facilities, which in turn will create cyclical demand for gensets.

Europe gas fired gensets market is set to witness robust growth on account of stringent legislative requirements aimed at reducing GHG emissions and supporting the adoption of energy efficient equipment. In addition, the expansion of gas pipeline infrastructure across the region, coupled with increased competitiveness of fuel prices will support the industry outlook. As per the European Commission (EC), the EU, in 2016 funded the construction of a gas pipeline (Balticconnector) between Finland and Estonia with an investment of over USD 200 million.

Rising infrastructure and commercial investments, predominantly across the Eastern Europe will drive the Europe gensets market size. The industry growth is largely driven by gradual upturn in overall investment volumes in 2017 on account of improving macro-economic outlook and real estate expansion. Moreover, growing demand for retail, logistics and office properties in addition to expansion of senior nursing and housing establishments will accelerate the deployment of gensets in the region.

Europe AC generator sets market size is set to expand over 6% by 2024. AC gensets are majorly deployed across residential spaces subject to their low maintenance requirements and operational viability for small power ranges. Affordable price, operational durability, quick start-up, and reliability are some of the key features strengthening the product demand.

Notable industry players operating in the Europe gensets market include Kohler, Cummins, Generac, Caterpillar, Honda, Escorts, Yamaha, John Deere, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar among others.

Browse key industry insights along with Table of Content @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/1032/europe-generator-sets-market

Report Content

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Market definitions

1.3 Market estimation and forecast parameters

1.4 Data Sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Europe generator sets market 3600 synopsis, 2013 – 2024

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Current trends

2.1.3 Fuel trends

2.1.4 Power rating trends

2.1.5 Application trends

2.1.6 End-use trends

2.1.7 Country trends

Chapter 3 Europe Generator Sets Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor Matrix

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Innovation & sustainability

3.6 Qualitative analysis of the key components of a generator set

3.6.1 Engine

3.6.2 Alternator

3.7 Price trend analysis

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter’s Analysis

3.11 Competitive landscape, 2017

3.12 PESTEL analysis

Related Reports:

Asia Pacific Marine Engines Market : https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/1038/asia-pacific-marine-engines-market

Europe Stationary Catalytic Systems Market : https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/1153/europe-stationary-catalytic-systems-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com