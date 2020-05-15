Behavioral Mental Health Software Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application 2018 – 2028

Stress is a major problem for many people to a chaotic home life or a stressful job or due to bad habits such as drinking, unhealthy eating. The unique need of the mental health can be supported by behavioral/mental health software. Patient-facing and front office workflow both can be simplified by any physician or behavioral health professional with behavioral/mental health software. Moreover, behavioral/mental health software can be used by any practice or clinic of any size because the functionality of behavioral/mental health software can vary from basic to robust. These benefits enable behavioral/mental health software market to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Behavioral/mental health software is one which helps people to keep from losing their mind and is similar to medical practice management software. The behavioral/mental health software market is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period due to combined features of EHR software, LIMS software, medical billing software, and pharmacy management software. Moreover, the behavioral/mental health software is expected to help the clinics to become more efficient and to become paperless in the coming years. Additionally, a detailed report addressing the individual patient’s need is offered by the behavioral/mental health software. Therefore, behavioral/mental health software market finds new opportunities in most of the hospitals and healthcare industries providing the best possible patient care during the forecast period.

Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market: Drivers and challenges

The behavioral/mental health software market is expected to be driven by an increase in the rise of government funding for adoption of the software in healthcare facilities, increase in healthcare expenditure and focus of clinicians (providing quality care to patients). One more significant factor driving the behavioral/mental health software market is the recurring requirement of support services for the software. Moreover, during the coming years, the social stigma related to behavioral health treatment is expected to decline owing to the growth of the behavioral/mental health software market. Also, the expansion of the Medicare coverage by private health insurance is expected to influence the behavioral/mental health software market during the forecast period.

However, some of the factors hindering the growth of the behavioral/mental health software market are lack of awareness about behavioral/mental health software among clinicians and the shortage of skilled psychologists. The data security issues and privacy issues are some expected challenges for the behavioral/mental health software market.

Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market: Segmentation

Behavioral/Mental health software market can be segmented as follows:-

Segmentation of the behavioral/mental health software market on the basis of component: Software Integrated software Standalone software Support services



Segmentation of the behavioral/mental health software market on the basis of delivery mode: Subscription mode Ownership mode



Segmentation of the behavioral/mental health software market on the basis of end-user: Hospitals Clinics Private practice Doctors and Health Care Practitioners Others



Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market: Key Players

Some key players of behavioral/mental health software market are

Nextgen

AdvancedMD

Compulink

Cerner

Core Solutions

Credible Behavioral Health

InSync Healthcare Soulutions

Isalus Healthcare

ICA Notes

Kareo

NextStep Solutions

Qualifacts

Raintree Systems

The Eco group

Sigmund Software

TheraNest

Valant and WRS Health.

These players are expected to influence the behavioral/mental health software market during the forecast period also.

Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to have a leading behavioral/mental health software market during the forecast period due to increasing number of people having the issue of the behavioral health. Moreover, the government is also providing funding for behavioral/mental health software in North America. The rise in the incidence of behavior disorders, increase in access to behavioral health care are expected for the growth of the behavioral/mental health software in Europe. Moreover, the government initiatives for raising awareness about behavioral/mental health software in Europe is expected to grow the behavioral/mental health software market during the forecast period. Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa are supposed to have sluggish growth of the behavioral/mental health software market due to lack of awareness among people and clinicians towards stigma associated with mental health and behavioral/mental health software.

Regional analysis for Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

