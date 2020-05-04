Digital Logistics Market Business Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size, Share and Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

Global Digital Logistics Market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +10%. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the forecast period considered is 2020 To 2027.

Digital logistics has been able to supply products to customers around the world. Through digital logistics, you can integrate new enterprise and supply chain logistics applications with core warehouses, labor management systems and transportation to ensure achievement, excellence and new process models. Tracking and monitoring of shipment is very important in terms of manufacturing company, customer service and efficient logistics network management. The industry is facing challenges while tracking and monitoring the logistics supply network, which causes significant coordination problems across product development sites around the world.

The major players include –

IBM Corporation, Advantech Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Digi Logistics, Hexaware Technologies Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, JDA Software Pvt. Ltd, UTI Worldwide Inc., and SAP AG, amongst others.

The Global Digital Logistics Market Research Report Forecast 2017-2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Digital Logistics industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Digital Logistics market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Market diversification-Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the Digital Logistics market.

Competitive assessment- In depth evaluation of market shares, strategies, products and distribution networks of the leading players in the Digital Logistics market.

The organization’s vivacious and significant procedures will secure the latest and renewed updates on the organization’s outline and besides this data and reports of the anticipated products and services in the market. The methodology of the global Digital Logistics market is that the information gathering will confirm a crisp and inventive method of market to help its customers and arise the development of their business. The broad collection of research services will ensure a match with each organization as a business need.

Intended Audience

Digital logistics companies

Digital logistics providers

Computer graphics developers

System integrators and third-party vendors

Government bodies

Technology investors

Table of Contents:

Global Digital Logistics Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1 Global Digital Logistics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Digital Logistics Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Digital Logistics Market Forecast