Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Smartwatch Market. Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

On the basis of operating system, the smartwatch market is classified into iOS, Android, and others. Among these, in 2017, the iOS classification registered the dominating revenue share of more than 40.0% in the market, and it is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

Get Sample With Technical Innovation : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/smartwatch-market/report-sample

Due to Apple iOS’s brand popularity and the existence of other devices with incompetent features, this classification is expected to grow more. These watches have an exceptional battery, considering active running hours.

One of the prime trends being witnessed in the smartwatch market is the advanced integration and cross-compatibility of personal assistance and health features in a single smartwatch. With the rapid penetration of wearable technology around the globe, coupled with the speedy growth of wearable fitness-tracking electronics, manufacturers in the smartwatch and healthcare sectors are integrating each other’s features in a single compact product.

Besides, to meet the growing demand for smartwatches that are cross-platform-friendly, businesses in the smartwatch market are introducing new products that are compatible on different platforms.

Read More : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/smartwatch-market

For instance, in August 2017, Fitbit launched its cross-platform Ionic smartwatch, integrated with health-monitoring and fitness features. It also has various other tools, including GPS tracking and contactless payment. The continuous development of technology has influenced people to be more concerned about their health and fitness.