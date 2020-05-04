Biggest Innovations in Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market to Access Global Industry Players like the VOID, LLC, EXIT Realty, Corporation, SpaceVR
Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) is a place of business where VR devices are deployed, allowing users to experience VR by physically interacting with the environment in a way they can’t in their own home. A major factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global location-based VR market is the significant increase in the implementation of VR technology by means of VR headsets and other VR devices such as motion controllers for gaming applications. The Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market is expected to reach +32% CAGR during forecast period 2020-2027
Key Players in this Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market are: –
- The VOID, LLC
- EXIT Realty Corporation
- SpaceVR
- Survios, Inc.
- Zero Latency Pty. Ltd.
The study report titled Global Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. The report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favorable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This research report encapsulates several attributes of businesses such as demand and overview of the products or services. This research report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) market. Each and every segment of the market has been elaborated in detail.
Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market Segment by Type,
- Hardware
- Software
Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market Segment by Type,
- VR Arcades
- VR Theme Parks
- VR Cinemas
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2020 to 2027.
